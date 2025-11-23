FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India announce squad for ODI series against South Africa; KL Rahul named captain

India announced their squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank ODI series against South Africa, with KL Rahul named captain. The roster features a mix of senior players and rising talents as the team looks to build a stable core ahead of a busy ODI season.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 05:33 PM IST

On Sunday, the Senior Men’s Selection Committee announced India’s squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank three-match ODI series, highlighting the return of several seasoned players while also pushing to incorporate emerging talent into the team. This series is pivotal in India’s white-ball calendar as the squad aims to enhance depth, stability, and continuity in preparation for next year’s busy international schedule.

KL Rahul has been named captain and will also take on wicketkeeping responsibilities, reinforcing the management’s confidence in his experience and adaptability. This selection reflects the committee’s ongoing focus on a leadership group comprised of multi-role cricketers who can adjust to different match scenarios.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also been included in the squad, providing a significant boost to both the top and middle order. Their inclusion is anticipated to bring stability and composure, particularly against a formidable opponent known for its pace-heavy strategy.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal keeps his spot, as the selectors are eager to give him a longer opportunity. Tilak Varma, who has shown promise in recent performances, is also part of the squad, further emphasizing India’s commitment to developing left-handed middle-order options.

In the all-rounder category, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja provide balance, spinning capabilities, and batting depth, while Kuldeep Yadav heads the spin attack after a successful run of form.

The fast-bowling lineup features a mix of youth and experience. Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna make their return alongside Harshit Rana, who is quickly advancing through the ranks. The addition of Nitish Kumar Reddy brings both pace depth and lower-order strength.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dhruv Jurel complete the squad, adding further batting and wicketkeeping alternatives.

The series is expected to offer vital insights into India’s ODI roadmap, especially with several players staking strong claims for long-term roles. With a balanced mix of proven performers and exciting young talent, the squad reflects a conscious move toward stability without compromising on experimentation.

Match Day Date Venue
1st ODI Sunday 30 November 2025 Ranchi
2nd ODI Wednesday 3 December 2025 Raipur
3rd ODI Saturday 6 December 2025 Visakhapatnam

India’s Squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

