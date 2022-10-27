Search icon
Rohit Sharma unleashes ‘Hitman’, becomes India’s leading six-hitter in T20 World Cup history, watch

Rohit Sharma unleashed a barrage of maximums on Netherlands, setting the platform for his team with a captain's knock.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 02:07 PM IST

Rohit Sharma | Photo: PTI

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: India skipper Rohit Sharma was in hitman mode against Netherlands as he scored 53 runs of 39 to put his team in the driving seat. An in-form Sharma also became the highest six-hitter from India in T20 World Cups in the process. Sharma scored three massive 6s and four 4s with a strike rate above 135. 

India lost KL Rahul early in the innings in an lbw dismissal that may have been overturned if it had been reviewed. However, Rahul decided to walk after consultation with his skipper. Replays showed him not out. 

Sharma then steadied the innings with Virat Kohli, playing a blend of his attacking 'high-risk' style and the anchoring approach. ICC posted video reels of Sharma's massive sixes in a record-breaking knock.

Rohit Sharma lofts the ball into space over long on:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

Sharma cuts the ball for an elegant boundary square of the wicket:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Sharma hits a massive six over fine leg:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

