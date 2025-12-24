FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rohit Sharma unleashes carnage in Vijay Hazare Trophy with 62-ball century, his fastest in List A cricket

Rohit Sharma produced a breathtaking knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, unleashing a brutal assault on the Sikkim bowling attack. The Indian skipper raced to a 62-ball century, the fastest of his List A career, marking a vintage return to domestic cricket with authority and flair.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 04:08 PM IST

Rohit Sharma unleashes carnage in Vijay Hazare Trophy with 62-ball century, his fastest in List A cricket
World No. 1 ODI batter Rohit Sharma made a spectacular return to India’s top domestic 50-over tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, by scoring a remarkable century off just 62 balls on Wednesday, December 24. Rohit hit eight sixes and nine fours on his way to his hundred — the 37th of his List A career — in front of a packed Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He played a crucial role in Mumbai’s pursuit of 237 runs against Sikkim in the tournament's first round.

This was also Rohit’s quickest century in List A cricket, surpassing his previous record — a 63-ball ODI century against Afghanistan at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2023.

Over 12,000 fans gathered to witness Rohit at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, where he was participating in his first Vijay Hazare Trophy match since 2018. Many arrived long before the match began, eager to see the superstar batter in action. Chants of ‘Rohit, Rohit’ and ‘Mumbai Cha Raja’ filled the air while he fielded during the first innings. With free entry allowed, the attendance continued to grow throughout the day.

Rohit certainly delivered with the bat. He started his innings with a pull shot that soared over the mid-wicket boundary and proceeded to dominate the relatively inexperienced Sikkim bowling attack, showcasing his signature fluency.

Every shot he played was met with cheers as the noise levels rose. The atmosphere felt akin to an international match, with the 37-year-old firmly in the limelight.

Rohit frequently danced down the pitch, taking the fight to the bowlers. A video of him sweeping a delivery out of the stadium quickly gained traction on social media.

As he approached his century, more fans flocked to the ground, and with the stands filled, some climbed nearby trees and structures to catch a glimpse of him achieving the milestone.

In a different Vijay Hazare Trophy match held in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli made his return to the domestic 50-over format after a 16-year hiatus, scoring a smooth half-century as Delhi successfully chased down 298 runs against Andhra.

Kohli etched his name in history by surpassing 16,000 runs in List A cricket shortly after Delhi commenced their chase. He entered the crease at number three following Arpit Rana's dismissal for a duck in the very first over of Delhi's innings. Kohli formed a partnership with Priyansh Arya in the middle and swiftly celebrated his milestone.

Also read| Virat Kohli creates history in List A cricket on domestic return, joins Sachin Tendulkar in exclusive club

