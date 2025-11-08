FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rohit Sharma turns up at Mumbai Ranji nets as preparations begin for South Africa series

Rohit Sharma was spotted training at the nets during Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match, signalling the start of his preparation for India’s upcoming home series against South Africa. The star opener’s intense session offered encouraging signs about his readiness and form ahead of the crucial assignment.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 08:08 PM IST

Rohit Sharma turns up at Mumbai Ranji nets as preparations begin for South Africa series
The opportunity to witness Rohit Sharma in action is becoming increasingly rare as the former captain of India shifts his attention solely to the 50-over format. However, with India's upcoming ODI series against South Africa approaching, Sharma seized the chance to join his domestic teammates for a net session while the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team played at home.

Rohit was seen at the MCA-BKC Ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, where the domestic giants are competing in their fourth round Ranji match against Himachal Pradesh. The opening batsman was observed alongside former teammate and current bowling coach Dhawal Kulkarni, who was supervising reserve bowlers in the nets while the match unfolded next door.

Dressed in light athletic attire and shorts, Rohit reportedly engaged in conversations with young Mumbai players and only participated in some sprints, rather than taking part in a full net session with the bat.

As he prepares for the upcoming series against the visiting South African team, Rohit enters with confidence following a stellar player of the series performance in Australia upon his return to international cricket. He amassed 202 runs in three innings during the tour, notably achieving his 33rd ODI century in India's only victory of the series at the SCG, following a memorable partnership with Virat Kohli.

Preparations for both Rohit and Kohli are set to commence, as the ODI series against South Africa is just three weeks away. The three-match series is scheduled to kick off on November 30 in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, at the BKC Ground, Musheer Khan made a remarkable century for Mumbai, aiding his team in recovering from early setbacks against Himachal. Ayush Mhatre was dismissed for a duck, while Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan continued to face difficulties in scoring runs. At tea on the opening day, Mumbai stood at 217/4, with Musheer shining and forming a solid partnership with Siddhesh Lad.

Rohit recently took to the field for domestic cricket with Mumbai at this same venue, where he played a round of Ranji cricket earlier this year against Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, he was unable to make a significant impact in that match, leading him to conclude his red-ball career just a few months afterward.

