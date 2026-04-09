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Rohit Sharma to star in Netflix project? Ex-IND captain’s post sparks buzz

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has sparked speculation about a possible Netflix project after sharing a cryptic social media post featuring what appeared to be a script with the streaming giant’s logo. The teaser has fueled rumours of a biopic, documentary, or special collaboration.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 03:16 PM IST

Rohit Sharma to star in Netflix project? Ex-IND captain’s post sparks buzz
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Former India captain Rohit Sharma ignited excitement among fans with a mysterious Instagram story that suggested a potential collaboration between Netflix and the Mumbai Indians. The cover page displayed the logos of Netflix and the Mumbai Indians alongside what appeared to be a script draft labeled 'Draft #45', dated April 09, 2026. The partial obscurity of the title only fueled curiosity further. The post strongly hints that Rohit may be involved in a film or documentary project, despite the absence of any official announcement.

Fans are already buzzing with theories about a biographical or behind-the-scenes film that could showcase his legendary journey with the Mumbai Indians and Indian cricket. For now, Rohit's intriguing hint has left everyone in suspense. In due time, more details about this exciting project that has created a significant stir online will emerge. In addition to this, the iconic cricketer is actively participating for the Mumbai Indians in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026).

Rohit Sharma And MI Aim To Recover

The Mumbai Indians kicked off their IPL 2026 journey by breaking a 13-year streak of losing their tournament opener, triumphing over the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, they faced consecutive defeats against the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals afterward. The five-time champions currently sit in the 8th position on the points table, just above KKR and CSK.

In a similar vein, Rohit began his campaign with an explosive innings of 78 runs off just 38 balls. He and Ryan Rickelton formed a formidable and match-winning opening partnership of 148 runs. Their efforts secured a significant victory for their team. However, Rohit experienced a downturn following that remarkable performance. He managed only 35 runs off 26 balls in the match against the Delhi Capitals and, during a rain-affected game against RR, he was dismissed for just 5 runs off 6 balls while chasing a target of 151 in 11 overs.

Rohit has accumulated 118 runs over three matches this season and currently sits in fifth place among the top run scorers. Nevertheless, the franchise's former captain needs to recover from this downturn and guarantee that MI secures a strong start in every match, aiding them in their rise up the standings.

Also read| David Warner arrested in Australia over drunk driving; returns to Pakistan amid court summons

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