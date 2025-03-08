During the pre-match press conference, Shubman Gill, the deputy of Rohit Sharma, was asked whether there had been any discussions regarding the retirement of the Indian skipper in the dressing room.

Team India is preparing to take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, which is scheduled for this Sunday in Dubai. In the lead-up to the match, a lot of the discussion has centered on the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ODI format. The experienced pair retired from T20Is after their World Cup win last year, leading to speculation that a Champions Trophy victory might lead one or both of them to think about stepping away from the game.

At the pre-match press conference, Shubman Gill, Rohit's deputy, was asked about any conversations regarding the potential retirement of the Indian captains within the team. Gill made it clear that retirement discussions have not been a priority in the team setting. Instead, the focus has been entirely on devising a strategy to secure a win in the upcoming Champions Trophy match.

"All discussions are on how to win the Champions Trophy. About this decision (Rohit's retirement) there has been no talks in the team or with me. I don't think Rohit bhai is also thinking about it. After the match, he will think if there is anything"

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently showing strong performances in the format, but there’s talk in the cricketing community that if India wins the Champions Trophy, one or both of these talented batters might think about retiring.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has shared his appreciation for being part of such a strong batting line-up, mentioning that the depth in their order allows the top three to play with more freedom and confidence.

"This is the best batting line up I am part of. Rohit is one of the best openers (in the world) and Virat, we need not tell about him. But our team has depth in batting and that allows the top order to bat with bit more freedom," Shubman Gill said.

In regards to the upcoming match, Shubman Gill expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious, unlike the 2023 ODI World Cup where they were defeated by Australia. "We are all excited for the final. Last time we could not win the 50 over World Cup but we are determined to win this time," he said.

