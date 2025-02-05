Rohit Sharma has been given a clear directive from the BCCI as he prepares for the upcoming ODI series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma's future as India's ODI and Test captain appears questionable, with reports indicating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested the seasoned batsman to clarify his future plans following the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Rohit recently announced his retirement from T20 cricket, having led India to a spectacular triumph at the T20 World Cup last year. His decision to miss the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney last month has increased debate over his future in Test cricket.

After captaining India in the 2023 ODI World Cup, when the team suffered a sad defeat in the final to Australia, the BCCI has asked Rohit to assist with the team's transition as part of their long-term strategy for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

According to the Times of India, the BCCI is focused on securing the team's future in both ODIs and Tests and wants to know what Rohit intends to do. With the next World Test Championship cycle and the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, the BCCI wants to designate a consistent skipper to ensure the team's long-term success and has asked Rohit to describe his ideas. In contrast, Virat Kohli, another senior batter under pressure, is apparently being given more time to establish his worth.

This recent event has put Rohit under enormous pressure to perform well in the coming ODIs against England and the ICC Champions Trophy. If he fails to deliver results in these games, his international future will be heavily scrutinized.

“The selectors and people on the board had this discussion with Rohit around the time of the last selection meeting. He has been told that he needs to decide how he wants to plan his future after the Champions Trophy. The team management has certain plans going into the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and the ODI World Cup. They want to ensure everyone is on the same page for a smoother transition,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by the TOI paper.

In Test matches, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as a strong candidate for leadership. He displayed his leadership ability by leading India to victory in the Perth Test, the team's lone win of the just concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, concerns about Bumrah's fitness may prompt the BCCI to seek alternative long-term solutions.

Shubman Gill, who acted as the vice-captain for India during the England ODI series, is also in the running for the leadership position. Nevertheless, he needs to concentrate on enhancing his form to gain the BCCI's trust. Furthermore, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal are being considered as potential future leaders.

