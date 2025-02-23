If many social media reports are to be believed, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma might retire from One Day International after ICC CHampions Trophy 2025 just like he retired from T20I post lifting World Cup trophy last year.

Rohit Sharma, who is one of the most successful skippers of the Indian cricket team, might retire from One Day Internationals after the end of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The 37-year-old cricketer retired from T20I after winning the World Cup title last year. A debate about Rohit's retirement from ODIs is doing rounds ahead of the high-voltage game between India and Pakistan. The Indian opener has been struggling with bad form in recent times. Not only this, veteran cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on a TV show that he thinks that Rohit could make an announcement as the Champions trophy concludes.

''I have a feeling (that) if he has decided, I mean, can Rohit Sharma be there for the 2027 Cricket World Cup? I don't think so, very unlikely. So, then, this could be, what you are suggesting, could be the final tournament," he said on ESPNCricinfo. "I'm expecting Rohit Sharma to go out there and he should be actually liberated not so much by this being his sort of swansong or whatever, just by the fact that so much of quality batting to come (from him),'' he added.

''2023 World Cup (in India) Rohit Sharma's popularity soared. What they loved about Rohit Sharma is that they saw the captain was selfless, went out there… (he) could have got a hundred but (instead) gave a great flying start to the team and made things easier for the players coming after him,'' Manjrekar added.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. On the Indian side, apart from Rohit, other players include Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh.