The outcome of the Champions Trophy 2025 could influence the strategies for the ODI World Cup 2027 and the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, as stated in a report.

India has performed admirably in the Champions Trophy 2025, winning all of their games to guarantee a spot in the final against New Zealand on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. As the first captain to advance to the finals of all ICC competitions, including the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, and World Test Championship, Rohit Sharma has successfully guided the Indian squad. But at 37, he may be nearing the end of his career, which means the BCCI may have to make some difficult choices over his future.

According to a report from The Times of India, the result of the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final will be pivotal in shaping Rohit Sharma's future. The BCCI is focused on establishing stable leadership as it prepares for the ODI World Cup in 2027. While Sharma believes he still has more cricket to play and may not retire, it is unclear whether he would continue as Test and ODI captain following the Champions Trophy.

"Rohit still believes there is some cricket left in him. He has been told to communicate his plans going forward. Retiring is his call but there will be another discussion around continuing with captaincy. Rohit himself understands the need to have a stable captain if the team wants to prepare for a World Cup. There have been talks with Kohli too but there doesn't seem to be much anxiety around him,” a BCCI source said.

According to the Times of India, after the disastrous Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025 results, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have already begun talking with the BCCI and the Indian skipper himself regarding the future. After the Champions Trophy 2025 is over, Rohit Sharma has said that he is prepared to develop a strategic strategy for the squad.

India is set to take on New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final on March 9 at Dubai International Stadium. With India remaining unbeaten in the tournament so far and the Kiwis showcasing their strength in both batting and bowling under Mitchell Santner's leadership, the upcoming match promises to be an exciting rematch of their 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, where New Zealand claimed victory. The Men in Blue are keen to make up for their defeats against the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

