Rohit Sharma to join KKR ahead of IPL 2026? Mumbai Indians breaks silence on trade rumours

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Big shift at Rs 125000 crore India pharma giant: Who is Achin Gupta? IIT-IIM alumni named CEO of Asthalin, Nicotex, Cofsils, Omnigel maker

Who is Ashleigh Gardner? Australian all-rounder who lit up WWC semi-final with fiery fifty and her beautiful love story with Monica Wright

Good news for Jio users! Mukesh Ambani's Reliance ties up with Google to offer Gemini Pro plan FREE for...

Mountain to climb for India as Phoebe Litchfield's century powers Australia to 338 in Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final

Sadhguru unconvinced by Yash playing Ravan, cites these reasons, producer explains his ‘important role’, says...

Shah Rukh Khan asks Siddharth Anand to show King glimpse, tells his fans to attack filmmaker; Pathaan director says 'King arrives when...'

This Indian city is dumping garbage at doorsteps; know why

Justin Langer Out, Yuvraj Singh In? Report claims Indian icon set to take charge of Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026

Who is Justice Surya Kant? India's newly appointed Chief Justice, set to serve from....

CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet 2026: Board issues final schedule for Class 10, 12; check here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Ashleigh Gardner? Australian all-rounder who lit up WWC semi-final with fiery fifty and her beautiful love story with Monica Wright

Who is Ashleigh Gardner? Australian all-rounder who lit up WWC semi-final with

Good news for Jio users! Mukesh Ambani's Reliance ties up with Google to offer Gemini Pro plan FREE for...

Good news for Jio users! Mukesh Ambani's Reliance ties up with Google to offer

Mountain to climb for India as Phoebe Litchfield's century powers Australia to 338 in Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final

Mountain to climb for India as Phoebe Litchfield's century powers Australia to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Rohit Sharma to join KKR ahead of IPL 2026? Mumbai Indians breaks silence on trade rumours

Reports of Rohit Sharma’s possible move to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026 have taken social media by storm. Mumbai Indians have finally responded to the sensational transfer rumours surrounding their former captain. Here’s what the franchise had to say.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 06:11 PM IST

Rohit Sharma to join KKR ahead of IPL 2026? Mumbai Indians breaks silence on trade rumours
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Since Abhishek Nayar took over as the Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KRR), there has been much speculation regarding the potential move of Rohit Sharma from Mumbai Indians (MI) to join him ahead of IPL 2026. Rohit, who has been MI's most successful captain, has led the team to five championship titles. In 2024, he was succeeded by Hardik Pandya, and rumors began circulating that he might part ways with MI before the upcoming season.

However, the Mumbai Indians have dispelled these rumors with a statement on their official X account, @mipaltan, which read:

"The sun will rise again tomorrow, that’s a certainty, but at (K)night… it’s not just difficult, it’s impossible!" 

Rohit Sharma has been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008, starting his career with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, where he won the title in 2009. In 2011, he joined Mumbai Indians, where he truly established himself as a legend of the league.

Over the course of 272 IPL matches, Rohit has amassed an impressive 7,046 runs, including 640 fours and 302 sixes. His highest score to date is an unbeaten 109.

As of October 30, 2025, the latest ICC Rankings have seen Rohit Sharma rise to the top of the ICC Best ODI Batsmen list.

This achievement follows a recent three-match One Day International series against Australia, where he scored 8, 73, and 121. Remarkably, this marks the first time Rohit has reached this ranking, making him the oldest player to achieve this feat.

Also read| IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match at MCG live on TV, online?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Ashleigh Gardner? Australian all-rounder who lit up WWC semi-final with fiery fifty and her beautiful love story with Monica Wright
Who is Ashleigh Gardner? Australian all-rounder who lit up WWC semi-final with
Good news for Jio users! Mukesh Ambani's Reliance ties up with Google to offer Gemini Pro plan FREE for...
Good news for Jio users! Mukesh Ambani's Reliance ties up with Google to offer
Mountain to climb for India as Phoebe Litchfield's century powers Australia to 338 in Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final
Mountain to climb for India as Phoebe Litchfield's century powers Australia to
Sadhguru unconvinced by Yash playing Ravan, cites these reasons, producer explains his ‘important role’, says...
Sadhguru unconvinced by Yash playing Ravan, cites these reasons, producer explai
Shah Rukh Khan asks Siddharth Anand to show King glimpse, tells his fans to attack filmmaker; Pathaan director says 'King arrives when...'
Shah Rukh Khan asks Siddharth Anand to show King glimpse, director replies
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE