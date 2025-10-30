Rohit Sharma to join KKR ahead of IPL 2026? Mumbai Indians breaks silence on trade rumours

Reports of Rohit Sharma’s possible move to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026 have taken social media by storm. Mumbai Indians have finally responded to the sensational transfer rumours surrounding their former captain. Here’s what the franchise had to say.

Since Abhishek Nayar took over as the Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KRR), there has been much speculation regarding the potential move of Rohit Sharma from Mumbai Indians (MI) to join him ahead of IPL 2026. Rohit, who has been MI's most successful captain, has led the team to five championship titles. In 2024, he was succeeded by Hardik Pandya, and rumors began circulating that he might part ways with MI before the upcoming season.

However, the Mumbai Indians have dispelled these rumors with a statement on their official X account, @mipaltan, which read:

"The sun will rise again tomorrow, that’s a certainty, but at (K)night… it’s not just difficult, it’s impossible!"

ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night… मुश्किल ही नहीं, नामुमकिन है! pic.twitter.com/E5yH3abB4g — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 30, 2025

Rohit Sharma has been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008, starting his career with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, where he won the title in 2009. In 2011, he joined Mumbai Indians, where he truly established himself as a legend of the league.

Over the course of 272 IPL matches, Rohit has amassed an impressive 7,046 runs, including 640 fours and 302 sixes. His highest score to date is an unbeaten 109.

As of October 30, 2025, the latest ICC Rankings have seen Rohit Sharma rise to the top of the ICC Best ODI Batsmen list.

This achievement follows a recent three-match One Day International series against Australia, where he scored 8, 73, and 121. Remarkably, this marks the first time Rohit has reached this ranking, making him the oldest player to achieve this feat.

