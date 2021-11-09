Not Ajinkya Rahane, THIS player will lead India in 1st Test against New Zealand

The T20 and Test squads for the home series against New Zealand is likely to be announced over the next 24 hours. With Virat Kohli stepping down as skipper for the shortest format of the game, it is almost certain now that Rohit Sharma will take over the captaincy mantle.

However, it is learnt that Rohit could also be named the captain for the first Test against New Zealand with Kohli likely to rest. The now-former T20I skipper would be taking charge for the second and final Test. KL Rahul will mostly be named the vice-captain for the T20I series.

It is also understood that along with Kohli, other senior players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will also miss the T20I series.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy might also lose his place to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel who won the Purple Cap in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The other players who could be seen in the T20I series would be the travelling reserves of the World Cup squad, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar. While Rahul Chahar is also expected to be retained in the squad, there is no news on Yuzvendra Chahal's comeback.

As far as the news of the 'Hitman' taking charge of the Test match is concerned, the sources close to the developments have cleared that it is only a temporary move.

According to Crictracker, the source said, "Please don’t read much into Virat resting for the initial matches. He’ll be back to captain the team from the second Test. The Test team is his and he’s done phenomenally well."

A Times of India report also stated that Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane may get another chance despite a drop in form.