'If he was not the captain...': Irfan Pathan makes sensational claim about Rohit Sharma's Test form in BGT

There was always more to Rohit Sharma’s unexpected Test retirement announcement during IPL 2025 than met the eye. Although it was anticipated given the circumstances leading up to it, Irfan Pathan, Rohit’s former teammate and now a broadcaster, has made a startling revelation. Aside from Rohit’s poor batting performance prior to India’s away tour of Australia last winter, his choice to miss the final Test at the SCG and his controversial interview with Star Sports during the Sydney Test were pivotal moments.

What transpired during that interview?

Star Sports presenter Jatin Sapru was hosting a mid-inning show from the ground, with Pathan as the expert guest. Rohit soon joined them for a brief interview, explaining his decision to sit out of the final Test. While many believed the selectors had dropped him due to his dismal form on that tour, Rohit clarified that he chose to withdraw himself (for the same reason), emphasizing his desire to prioritize the team’s benefit.

Although this did attract some attention on social media, the Indian Team could not capitalize on the playing XI, losing the match within three days and conceding the BGT for the first time in a decade.

Rohit’s struggles in red-ball cricket were raising alarm bells for both him and the team as they approached the Australian tour. In eight Tests during the home season, Rohit managed only 164 runs, with just one fifty to his name. On the tour Down Under, he scored a mere 31 runs across five innings (three Tests), averaging just over six – the lowest for a visiting captain in Australia (minimum five innings).

In a discussion on Lallantop, a video clip of which was shared on their social media platforms on Wednesday (Aug 13), Pathan is on record stating, “Rohit Sharma is an amazing player in white-ball cricket, but his average in Test cricket that year was 6, so we said that if he was not the captain, he would not have had a place in the team, and this is true."

Furthermore, Pathan was candid in acknowledging that, given Rohit's poor performance during that series, which ultimately led to India missing the opportunity for a hat-trick of series victories in Australia, he was one of those who asserted that if Rohit had not been the captain, he would not have been included in the playing XI.

"People say that we supported Rohit Sharma more than necessary. Of course, when someone comes to interview on your broadcasting channel, you will not misbehave with them, right? You have invited him, so you will behave politely. When Rohit came to interview, we were, of course, polite, and we had to show that because he was our guest. So that was connected and said we were supporting him, but it was we who said...we had said that he should keep fighting, but that said, he should not have had a place in the playing XI. If he was not the captain of the team, he would have been dropped," Pathan continued.

Rohit's tour of Australia marked his last appearance in Test cricket, as he recently announced his retirement from the format prior to the series in England. Following his lead, former India captain Virat Kohli declared his retirement from Test cricket just days after Rohit.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to play 67 Tests for India. He scored a total of 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His highest score of 212 was achieved during a remarkable home series against South Africa in 2019.

