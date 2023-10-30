Rohit Sharma surpasses Glenn McGrath, aims for Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup record

India's upcoming match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium presents another opportunity for Rohit to further solidify his position in the record books.

Rohit Sharma made a significant mark in the World Cup 2023 during India's recent match against England. On that day, he earned the Player of the Match award for his outstanding performance. Rohit's brilliant batting helped India secure a victory over England by 100 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

In the game, Rohit showcased his skills by scoring 87 runs off 101 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes. This was quite a feat considering that the pitch in Lucknow was not very favorable for batting. Despite his superb play, Rohit was eventually dismissed by Adil Rashid while attempting a lofted shot on the leg side.

Thanks to Rohit's contribution, India managed to post a total of 229 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Subsequently, the Indian bowlers delivered a splendid performance, bundling out the English team for just 129 runs in 34.5 overs, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

With this impressive showing. Rohit Sharma secured his seventh Player of the Match award in the 50-over World Cup, all achieved in just 23 matches since 2015. This achievement took him ahead of the legendary Australian fast bowler, Glenn McGrath, who had earned six such awards.

Now, the 36-year-old Rohit has his eyes set on breaking another record, held by the iconic Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar currently holds the record for the most Player of the Match awards (9) in the ODI World Cup. Although it won't be an easy task, Rohit has a good chance to equal or surpass this record. His journey began with a remarkable performance against Afghanistan, where he broke Kapil Dev's record for the fastest century by an Indian batsman in World Cups. He continued to shine in the match against England, contributing significantly to India's victory.

India's upcoming match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium presents another opportunity for Rohit to further solidify his position in the record books.