CRICKET

Rohit Sharma spotted cheering Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue in CWC2025 Final at DY Patil Stadium, fans call it 'pure love'

During the high-voltage Women's Cricket World Cup game between India and South Africa, Mumbai's local Rohit Sharma was spotted at the DY Patil Stadium cheering for the Women In Blue.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 09:15 PM IST

Rohit Sharma spotted cheering Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue in CWC2025 Final at DY Patil Stadium, fans call it 'pure love'
IND vs SA Women's CWC 2025 Final is being played at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium
In the much-awaited Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa, former Indian skipper of the men's team, Rohit Sharma, was spotted cheering the Women in Blue. Rohit arrived at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium to cheer for the women's team and was accompanied by his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Soon after the cameraman panned over Rohit and his wife, who were enjoying the game along with Nita Ambani in the stands, fans went berserk, and the crowd erupted in cheers, chanting 'Rohit' at the venue.

Apart from Rohit and his wife, Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar, and other legends like VVS Laxman and Sunil Gavaskar were also in attendance. Not only this, International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah was also spotted at DY Patil Stadium in support of Women in Blue.

IND vs SA Women's CWC 2025 Final match

India lost the Toss and was asked to bat first in the Women's Cricket World Cup Final match. Batting first, the Women in Blue showcased a great start, but after losing the opening pair in the middle over, the rest of the batters couldn't match up with the momentum and failed to touch the 300-run mark in 50 overs. India posted 298 runs on board with the help of half-centuries from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma.

For Proteas, Ayabonga Khaka took 3 wickets and Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon took one wicket each.

