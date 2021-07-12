Rohit Sharma spends Sunday morning with his cute little cheer squad

Team India opener Rohit Sharma is getting plenty of time to spend with his family ahead of the five-match Test series against England starting August 4. Rohit is having his day-outs with his daughter Samaira and has gone along with Ajinkya Rahane and his family a couple of times to spend time with their daughters.

Indian cricketers after the World Test Championship (WTC) final have got some time off before the start of the Test series. The players have got three weeks' time till July 14 before they assemble in Durham to prepare for the England series.

Rohit recently gave a glimpse of his Sunday morning on his Instagram. The 34-year old batsman posted a boomerang on his Instagram story where he was running and his daughter was cheering him on.

Rohit shared the video with a caption, "Sunday mornings done right with my little cheer squad” and tagged his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

While the off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has already started his preparations for the series playing a county game for Surrey against Somerset at the Oval, the Indian team will get to play a practice game from July 20 as part of their preparation, followed by an intra-squad game before the series kicks off at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.