'Rohit Sharma smashing Sri Lanka, never ending story': Twitterati rejoice after Indian skipper's fifty

Rohit Sharma completes fifty, shatters multiple records

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma brought up his second fifty of the year 2022, against Sri Lanka in the must-win Asia Cup match on Tuesday in Dubai. The Men in Blue were asked to bat first, and they suffered two early blows as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli departed after scoring (6) and (0) respectively.

The 'Hitman' had looked in good touch in the previous matches as well, but he failed to get to a big total. Against Sri Lanka though, the 35-year-old understood that he needed to stay the crease and help his side in the rebuild.

That he did, and also completed a surreal milestone, becoming the highest-scoring Indian batsman in the history of the Asia Cup.

Naturally, fans were in a celebratory mood as they thoroughly enjoyed Rohit's knock as he notched his fifty in just 32 balls.

Check how fans reacted to Rohit's sensational knock:

Rohit sharma smashing sri lanka, never ending story. September 6, 2022

Virat Kohli and whole dressing room applauding and clapping for Rohit Sharma's fifty. pic.twitter.com/TQhykNZI3k — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 6, 2022

Captain the Crisis manager.. @ImRo45 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 6, 2022

Absolutely brilliant 50* the best HITMAN innings I have seen in a long time, keep going captain ROHIT SHARMA #RohitSharma #INDvSL #SportsYaari @ImRo45 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) September 6, 2022

Rohit Sharma's best ever T20I inning. September 6, 2022

Top class half century from skipper Rohit sharma. Valuable inning under pressure. #INDvSL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 6, 2022

