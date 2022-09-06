Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Rohit Sharma smashing Sri Lanka, never ending story': Twitterati rejoice after Indian skipper's fifty

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma smashed his second fifty of the year 2022, and fans couldn't help but celebrate the half-century in a must-win game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:48 PM IST

'Rohit Sharma smashing Sri Lanka, never ending story': Twitterati rejoice after Indian skipper's fifty
Rohit Sharma completes fifty, shatters multiple records

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma brought up his second fifty of the year 2022, against Sri Lanka in the must-win Asia Cup match on Tuesday in Dubai. The Men in Blue were asked to bat first, and they suffered two early blows as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli departed after scoring (6) and (0) respectively. 

The 'Hitman' had looked in good touch in the previous matches as well, but he failed to get to a big total. Against Sri Lanka though, the 35-year-old understood that he needed to stay the crease and help his side in the rebuild. 

That he did, and also completed a surreal milestone, becoming the highest-scoring Indian batsman in the history of the Asia Cup. 

READ| Watch: Rohit Sharma’s huge disappointment after KL Rahul’s wicket in Asia Cup 2022

Naturally, fans were in a celebratory mood as they thoroughly enjoyed Rohit's knock as he notched his fifty in just 32 balls. 

Check how fans reacted to Rohit's sensational knock:

More to follow.. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP ECET 2022 Counselling registration starts: Website, steps to register, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.