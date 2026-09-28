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Rohit Sharma slips badly while getting off team bus, viral video sparks concern

Rohit Sharma slipped while getting off the team bus as India’s players and support staff entered their hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. Check out the viral clip and fans reactions on social media.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Rohit Sharma slips badly while getting off team bus, viral video sparks concern
Rohit Sharma slips on the bus steps while entering the hotel. (Screengrabs from viral clip)
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Rohit Sharma, former Indian skipper, had a scary moment after India's dominant win over West Indies in the first ODI match in Thiruvananthapuram. In a viral video, Team India players and staff were seen getting off the bus and walking into the hotel, but Rohit suddenly lost his balance while stepping down from the bus. The moment captivated the attention of many, leaving Indian cricket fans concerned about Rohit's well-being. There has been no official confirmation of any injury to Rohit after the incident.

What happened to Rohit Sharma?

The viral clip shows members of Team India and support staff entering the hotel after returning from the stadium. It was then that Rohit made his way down the bus steps; he misstepped and fell, prompting security personnel to help him get up comfortably.

Sharing the viral clip, one social media user wrote, ''While returning to the hotel after winning the first ODI against the West Indies, Rohit Sharma slipped badly on the stairs of the team bus. - Everyone was celebrating India's win, but Virat Kohli was stunned to see Rohit.''

''Rohit Sharma slipped from the team Bus. Hope he is fine,'' wrote another.

Rohit Sharma in 1st ODI vs West Indies

Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the Toss and elected to field first against the visitors. Batting first, West Indies posted 295 runs on the scoreboard in 50 overs, with three wickets in hand.

Rohit Sharma and the Indian skipper came out to open the Indian innings and gave a head start to their side. Rohit scored 32 runs off 35 balls, which included three sixes and two boundaries. Later, centuries from Gill and Kohli took India to the finish line convincingly, as the Men in Blue won the game by 8 wickets and 50 balls to spare.

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