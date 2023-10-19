Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

Rohit Sharma slapped with multiple fines for overspeeding on Mumbai-Pune highway: Report

Rohit arrived in Pune on Sunday along with the other members of the Indian squad. It is possible that the captain decided to spend a day with his family in Mumbai.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has reportedly been slapped with multiple traffic challans for reckless driving on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. According to Pune Mirror, Rohit was issued three online traffic challans for speeding while on his way to Pune to join the rest of the Indian cricketers ahead of the Bangladesh match in the 2023 World Cup.

The report claims that Rohit was driving at an alarmingly high speed of 200 km/h, with his Lamborghini even reaching speeds of 215 km/h. This raised concerns among traffic officials, prompting them to take action. Although the exact date of Rohit's speeding incident is not mentioned, it is likely to have occurred between Monday and Tuesday.

Rohit arrived in Pune on Sunday along with the other members of the Indian squad. It is possible that the captain decided to spend a day with his family in Mumbai, as Monday was a rest day for all the Indian cricketers. They resumed practice on Tuesday evening in preparation for their World Cup match at the MCA Stadium on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma has been in exceptional form throughout the World Cup. His outstanding performances have propelled him to sixth place in the ICC ODI batters ranking, a jump of five places. Rohit's dominance in the ongoing World Cup on home soil has been remarkable.

In the match against Afghanistan, Rohit amassed an impressive 131 runs. He followed it up with a commanding 86 from just 63 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan, solidifying his position as one of the most in-form batters in the tournament.

Now, Rohit sets his sights on the upcoming match against Bangladesh. This encounter holds particular significance as Bangladesh has emerged victorious in three out of the last four ODIs against India. They triumphed twice in a bilateral series in December 2022 and then again in the recent Asia Cup Super Four match.

Throughout this tournament, the underdogs have demonstrated their ability to defeat the giants. England and South Africa can attest to this, having suffered shocking losses to Afghanistan and Netherlands, respectively.

India is determined to avoid stumbling on this potential banana peel and maintain their impressive run in the World Cup. A victory against Bangladesh would mark their fourth consecutive win and greatly enhance their chances of reclaiming the top spot, currently held by New Zealand with 8 points.

