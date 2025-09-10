Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rohit Sharma silences retirement buzz, hints at 2027 ODI World Cup plans with silent post

At 38 years old, Rohit has set records for consecutive ICC wins as captain and remains a vital player. While he has stepped away from Test cricket, he aims to continue his white-ball career aggressively and hopes to feature prominently in the 2027 World Cup.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 09:04 PM IST

Courtesy: Instagram/rohitsharma45
Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma was full of action and silent determination as he began his preparations for the ODI cycle, with the Men in Blue set to return to 50-over cricket next month for the first time since March, when they head to October. Rohit stepped away from T20Is last year and retired from Test cricket in May, which means he hasn't participated in any international matches since earning the Player of the Match (POTM) award in the 2025 Champions Trophy. His last appearance in competitive cricket was in June during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Mumbai Indians.

Given Rohit's extended absence from the game, numerous reports have emerged speculating that he might soon retire from the ODI format as well. Although the 38-year-old has expressed his ambition to compete in the 2027 Cricket World Cup multiple times, credible sources suggest that India may soon appoint a new captain for ODIs.

In the midst of these swirling rumors, Rohit took to Instagram to share a post of himself training and donning his pads. The two-time ICC event-winning captain chose not to include a caption, which quickly sparked discussions across social media.

Rohit is regarded as one of the finest players in ODI cricket history, and over the past three years, he has showcased exceptional form, with his aggressive playing style being pivotal to India's triumphs in the 2023 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Among the most celebrated players in cricket, the Cricket World Cup is the only trophy that has eluded Rohit. He aims to make one final attempt in 2027 when South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia will host the tournament. This major event will take place roughly six months after Rohit marks his 40th birthday. Notably, no Indian player has ever participated in the tournament after turning 40 in the 50-year history of this prestigious competition.

Also read| 'Flesh was torn, bones were visible': India's Asia Cup star recalls ruthless monkey attack, reveals shocking 1 kg hand difference

