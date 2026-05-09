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Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill in Pakistan XI? Broadcaster’s massive on-air blunder during BAN vs PAK 1st Test goes viral

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Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill in Pakistan XI? Broadcaster’s massive on-air blunder during BAN vs PAK 1st Test goes viral

A bizarre on-air mix-up during the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test left cricket fans stunned after broadcaster graphics mistakenly showed India stars Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in Pakistan’s playing XI. The blunder quickly went viral across social media, triggering a flood of memes and reactions.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 09, 2026, 07:23 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill in Pakistan XI? Broadcaster’s massive on-air blunder during BAN vs PAK 1st Test goes viral
Rohit Sharma named captain in Pakistan's Playing XI. (Courtesy:X)
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The opening Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka got off to a rocky—and honestly, pretty hilarious—start, thanks to a big on-air blunder from the host broadcasters. Just as the match began, viewers were greeted with player stats meant for Pakistan's team. Except, whoever was behind the graphics clearly had their wires crossed. Instead of Pakistan’s lineup, the screen flashed up names from the Indian squad. And it wasn’t just a player or two—Rohit Sharma showed up as “Pakistan’s captain,” which turned heads, and the list went on to include Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, and a handful of other Indian stars. Not exactly the lineup fans were expecting.

Naturally, this mistake went viral in minutes. Social media lit up with screenshots, and cricket fans all over had a good laugh, sharing the mix-up everywhere you looked. It’s not every day you see Rohit Sharma leading Pakistan.

Also read| Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shafali Verma receive NADA notices for missing dope tests: Report

With all the commotion off the field, the action on it was far more focused. Bangladesh put together an excellent first day, shaking off some early nerves to build a solid total. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto set the tone, playing a counterattacking and confident innings that turned the tide for the hosts. He reached his ninth Test hundred, blasting 12 boundaries and a couple of sixes on his way to a brisk 101 from just 129 balls. The crowd at Sher-e-Bangla was loving it.

Shanto and fellow left-hander Mominul Haque forged an impressive 170-run stand for the third wicket—the best partnership for that wicket Bangladesh has ever recorded against Pakistan, and among their best overall. Shanto’s knock was cut short when Mohammad Abbas trapped him in front, but he’d already done most of the damage. Mominul, who stuck around and anchored the innings, didn’t hold back in his praise. He called it one of Shanto’s finest, pointing out how his skipper keeps racking up hundreds, even under pressure, and looked every bit a man in peak form.

By stumps, Bangladesh finished at 301 for 4, firmly in control after a day to remember—for their cricket, and for one unforgettable graphic slip-up.

Also read| Shreyas Iyer in contention for ODI-T20I captaincy; big calls loom on Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav

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