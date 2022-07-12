Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan reached THIS unique milestone in the 1st ODI against England

Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday completed a massive milestone in ODI cricket as they joined the legendary pair of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar in an elusive list of scoring more than 5000 runs as a pair in ODI cricket while opening the batting. The pair achieved the feat during the first match of the three-game series between India and England at the Kennington Oval in London.

Rohit and Dhawan required only six runs to reach the huge milestone and they completed it in only 12 deliveries with the India skipper managing to top-edge a shortish delivery from Reece Topley over wicketkeeper and captain Jos Buttler for a boundary. With the four, Rohit and Dhawan completed 5000 ODI runs as an opening pair.

Only four pairs in ODI cricket have managed to reach this milestone with Sachin and Ganguly leading the list with their run tally of 6609 runs. They are followed by the Aussie pair of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, who scored 5372 runs, and the pair of D Haynes and G Greenridge (5150).

Ganguly and Sachin stand at top of the list of most hundred partnerships in ODIs – 21. Rohit and Dhawan follow next in the fray with 17-century stands.

Talking about the match, Jasprit Bumrah's splendid 6-wicket haul dismantled the English innings and they were bowled out for 110 runs in response, the Indian pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got off to a steady start as we type, the Indian team has lost no wicket for 73 runs and require further 38 runs to win in 35 overs.