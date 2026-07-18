Rohit Sharma shares laugh with Gautam Gambhir at Lord's balcony; Morne Morkel backs India star ahead of England decider

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir shared a light-hearted moment on the Lord's balcony ahead of the third ODI against England, easing speculation over their equation. Meanwhile, bowling coach Morne Morkel threw his support behind the under-fire former India skipper before the series decider.

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir looked pretty relaxed as they chatted on the Lord’s balcony ahead of the big India vs England 3rd ODI. With the series tied at one match each, everything comes down to this final game at Lord's on July 19th.

Leading up to the match, the conversation mostly circled around Rohit Sharma. Rumors flew that this would be his last ODI at Lord’s, but BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia shut that down fast.

A video of Rohit and Gambhir laughing together at Lord’s instantly went viral. People have speculated about tension between the two, but watching them share a joke pretty much puts that to rest. India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and spin coach Sairaj Bahutule were with them, too.'

Locked in, but enjoying the moment #RohitSharma and #GautamGambhir share a laugh on the Lord's balcony before India take the field for the series-deciding ODI. #ENGvIND 3rd ODI SUN, 19th JULY, 2:30 PM on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/FUCQX0HxTa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 18, 2026

As for those retirement stories, there was talk that the selectors were ready to move beyond Rohit. Saikia, though, didn’t waste any time clearing the air. “There’s been no discussion about this being Rohit’s last match at Lord’s,” he said, making things absolutely clear.

On the cricketing front, bowling coach Morne Morkel is backing Rohit to find his form in the decider. Rohit hasn’t had the best series so far, posting scores of just 11 and 26. But Morkel isn’t worried. He explained that batting with the new ball has been tough for everyone in this series, since the ball’s been moving a lot. “No doubt Rohit will figure it out—he’s done it before. He brings experience and calm to our lineup. There’s nothing to worry about,” Morkel said.

#MorneMorkel backs #RohitSharma ahead of the series decider



Predict his score at Lord's #ENGvIND 3rd ODI SUN, 19th JULY, 2:30 PM on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/g5ROXeU7WQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 18, 2026

Team selection could see some changes too. Washington Sundar is out with a hamstring injury, so Harsh Dubey steps in, and Kuldeep Yadav might get a nod as well. Morkel mentioned Gambhir and the coaching staff would check out the pitch and probably announce a shortlist before finalizing the team closer to the match.

For now, all players are still in contention, and the final call will come after assessing the conditions on match day.

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