Rohit Sharma set for surprise return, likely to play for India A in Kanpur ahead of Australia series

Rohit, who last played international cricket during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier in 2025 and has since retired from Test and T20 formats, is reportedly preparing to extend his ODI career, though there is speculation that this Australia series could be among his final international assignments.

Current Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma has not participated in any cricketing events since the IPL wrapped up, but he may return for India A’s one-day matches at the end of September to stay in shape for the upcoming tour of Australia. According to a report by Revsportz, Rohit is expected to view the three one-day matches as an opportunity to regain his form. These matches are scheduled for September 30, October 3, and October 5, at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur. After this, Rohit is set to lead the Indian team in a three-match tour of Australia, which is planned for October 19-25.

The future of the Indian ODI captain in international cricket is uncertain, with recent rumors suggesting that he may retire from all formats soon at the age of 38. Some reports indicate that Rohit might not participate in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, hinting at a potential transition to a younger captain and a new opener to fill his role.

The Revsportz report also mentions that there is speculation among insiders that this three-match series in Australia could be the Indian captain’s final international tour, with retirement looming in this format as well.

Rohit has been a distinguished opener for India in ODI cricket for over ten years, establishing himself as one of the nation’s finest. However, having already retired from T20I and Test cricket, he finds himself playing competitive matches less frequently in the 50-over format. This situation provides a reason for him to hone his skills in the A game, but it also raises concerns about whether he might soon be compelled to retire.

Regarding potential captaincy options, India may consider players like Shreyas Iyer or Shubman Gill to assume the role, with Gill already having acquired considerable leadership experience during the recent tour of England.

As for the opener who would step in for Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely the leading candidate, although there are several other contenders in the squad.

Indian supporters will be optimistic that Sharma’s possible stint in the A team will help him regain the form necessary to remain relevant, if not to guide India to the next World Cup, then at least to receive the fitting farewell he deserves.

