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Rohit Sharma set for emotional Lord's farewell? Shock report sparks ODI retirement buzz

Rohit Sharma could be set for his final ODI appearance at Lord's, with a report claiming the former India captain is no longer part of the team's plans for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. The development has sparked fresh speculation over the veteran opener's white-ball future.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 10:38 PM IST

Rohit Sharma set for emotional Lord's farewell? Shock report sparks ODI retirement buzz
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Rohit Sharma probably won’t make it to the 2027 ODI World Cup. Honestly, this might be his last stint in ODIs, with the final match against England at Lord’s on July 19 closing out the three-match series—and maybe his entire international career.

He already stepped away from T20Is right after India’s 2024 World Cup victory and retired from Test cricket last year. Since then, ODIs have been his only format, but even that looks set to end. The Indian Express reported that selectors have told Rohit he isn't in their plans after this England tour. His recent scores haven’t helped—just 11 and 26 in his last two innings.

A source in the BCCI said, “Selectors have informed Rohit he’s not in their scheme of things post the England tour and they’re moving on after this series. He wanted to keep going, especially after focusing on his fitness, but they've left it to him to decide what’s next.”

Apparently, Rohit also spoke with a few BCCI officials during this England series and wasn’t happy about the direction. He had already retired from T20Is on June 29, 2024, hours after leading India to the title, and left Test cricket as of May 7, 2025, making the announcement on Instagram before the England tour. After that, the selection committee started focusing on fresh talent for the future. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal had been waiting on the bench despite impressive performances. The selectors had already taken away Rohit's ODI captaincy last year, handing the reins to Shubman Gill.

As captain, Rohit took India to the 2023 World Cup final and brought a new, aggressive attitude to their batting. That same approach carried into the 2024 T20 World Cup victory, where he again led from the front.

But lately, the runs just haven’t been coming for him. He managed only 11 and 26 in his last two games on this England tour. In the second ODI—played in Cardiff—he struggled to find any rhythm, missing shots he once played with ease.

Also read| Explained: ICC's new cricket World Cup formats and why it has divided opinion

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