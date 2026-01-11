Rohit Sharma scripts history during IND vs NZ 1st ODI in Vadodara, becomes player with most...

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma etched his name in history books with his short 26-run knock in the first ODI match against New Zealand on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma, former Indian skipper, scored 26 runs off 29 balls in the first ODI match against New Zealand on Sunday. With this short knock, he etched his name in the history books and became the player with the most sixes in the 50-over format as an opener. In his innings, Rohit slammed two towering sixes, surpassing Chris Gayle's record of 328 sixes.

Rohit now has 329 sixes to his name as an opener in ODIs and is set to stretch this number in the coming games as well.

Players with most sixes as an opener in ODIs

Rohit Sharma (India) - 329

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 328

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 263

Martin Guptil (New Zealand) - 174

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 167

In December last year, he also shattered Pakistan's Shahid Afridi's record of most sixes in ODI history.

Player with most sixes in ODIs

Rohit Sharma (India) - 357

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 351

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 331

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 270

MS Dhoni (India) - 229

Talking about the first ODI match in the 3-match series against New Zealand, Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the Toss and decided to bowl first in Vadodara. Batting first, the Blackcaps posted 300 runs in 50 overs, with half-centuries from Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, and Daryl Mitchell.

Chasing 301, Indian batters saw a good start but lost Rohit early in the Powerplay. Later, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill added over 100 runs on the board for the second wicket partnership. The second ODI match will played in Rajkot on January 14.