IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma says its 'absolutely heart breaking' as Mumbai could not retain core group of cricketers

Headlines

Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film begins shooting, makers reveal crucial details about new monster

Nepal helicopter crash: 6 dead, 5 bodies recovered from chopper crash wreckage near Mount Everest

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on An Action Hero's box office failure: 'I think it was a bad time then'

OMG 2 teaser Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's 'complete dedication' as Lord Shiva, call film 'blockbuster'

This superstar made debut at 13, got Rs 10 for 1st film, became top paid actress later, successful career ended due to..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on An Action Hero's box office failure: 'I think it was a bad time then'

OMG 2 teaser Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's 'complete dedication' as Lord Shiva, call film 'blockbuster'

This superstar made debut at 13, got Rs 10 for 1st film, became top paid actress later, successful career ended due to..

Iconic Korean dramas you must watch

8 Vegetarian foods rich in Vitamin B12

10 Benefits of eating dry fruits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Day 2 of G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, delegates hold multiple sessions

‘There is a cry for help’: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur, interacts with victims

PM Modi visits Odisha train accident site and Biden cheers $31.4-trillion debt ceiling deal, DNA News Wrap, June 03

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on An Action Hero's box office failure: 'I think it was a bad time then'

OMG 2 teaser Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's 'complete dedication' as Lord Shiva, call film 'blockbuster'

Jawan prevue bulldozes past 100 million views in just 24 hours, Shah Rukh Khan film shatters all Bollywood records

Hometelevision

television

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma says its 'absolutely heart breaking' as Mumbai could not retain core group of cricketers

Mumbai Indians retained skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Kieron Pollard and batter Suryakumar Yadav.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2021, 11:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After spending years together as a group, the existing eight Indian Premier League (IPL) teams had to split apart for the 15th edition of the cash-rich tournament. 

The sides were asked to retain a maximum of four players and the rest of the team would be released and would enter the mega auction which would take place next year.

Mumbai Indians (MI) were among the team to retain four of their core group members in skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Kieron Pollard and batter Suryakumar Yadav.

Talking about the retention policy, captain Rohit Sharma said it was "heartbreaking" not to be able to hold on to their entire core group of cricketers. 

The Mumbai franchise was not able to hold onto the likes of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult and Quinton de Kock who have been instrumental in their success in the last few seasons of the IPL.

Talking about the same, the 'Hitman' termed this year's retention as the "toughest" for MI and said releasing "gun-players" of their squad was a very hard decision.

"As you all know, it was going to be the toughest retention for Mumbai Indians this year. We have had solid players, absolutely gun players in our squad and to release them is absolutely heart-breaking," Rohit said on Star Sports during the IPL retention which took place on Tuesday.

While he did not name any particular player, he did give enough indications to suggest they were keen on holding on to MI's core group.

"They have done some amazing work for this franchise, created a lot of memories. So, to let them go was really tough. Four players including myself - hopefully, we can form a good core and create a solid team around us," Rohit said.

The side would get a chance to buy their released players back when the IPL mega auction takes place before the 15th edition of the tournament.

"The immediate goal is to form a solid team and that will start at the auction. We'll keep an eye on who we can get in the auction, find the right spot for the right players," Rohit said.

India's limited-overs skipper also praised MI scouts, who have been doing a great job for the franchise in finding raw talent.

"So yeah, our scouts are doing a fantastic job, watching talents in and outside India. I have faith and belief in them. They have done an amazing job over the years finishing talent. Hopefully, we can find some players that can form a good core," added Rohit.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Woman's attempt to steal peacock's eggs ends with lesson from father peacock, video goes viral

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

'53 minutes for 5.5 overs': Time wasting tactic in Duleep Trophy sparks 'spirit of cricket' debate

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE