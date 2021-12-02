IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma says its 'absolutely heart breaking' as Mumbai could not retain core group of cricketers

Mumbai Indians retained skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Kieron Pollard and batter Suryakumar Yadav.

After spending years together as a group, the existing eight Indian Premier League (IPL) teams had to split apart for the 15th edition of the cash-rich tournament.

The sides were asked to retain a maximum of four players and the rest of the team would be released and would enter the mega auction which would take place next year.

Mumbai Indians (MI) were among the team to retain four of their core group members in skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Kieron Pollard and batter Suryakumar Yadav.

Talking about the retention policy, captain Rohit Sharma said it was "heartbreaking" not to be able to hold on to their entire core group of cricketers.

The Mumbai franchise was not able to hold onto the likes of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult and Quinton de Kock who have been instrumental in their success in the last few seasons of the IPL.

Talking about the same, the 'Hitman' termed this year's retention as the "toughest" for MI and said releasing "gun-players" of their squad was a very hard decision.

"As you all know, it was going to be the toughest retention for Mumbai Indians this year. We have had solid players, absolutely gun players in our squad and to release them is absolutely heart-breaking," Rohit said on Star Sports during the IPL retention which took place on Tuesday.

While he did not name any particular player, he did give enough indications to suggest they were keen on holding on to MI's core group.

"They have done some amazing work for this franchise, created a lot of memories. So, to let them go was really tough. Four players including myself - hopefully, we can form a good core and create a solid team around us," Rohit said.

The side would get a chance to buy their released players back when the IPL mega auction takes place before the 15th edition of the tournament.

"The immediate goal is to form a solid team and that will start at the auction. We'll keep an eye on who we can get in the auction, find the right spot for the right players," Rohit said.

India's limited-overs skipper also praised MI scouts, who have been doing a great job for the franchise in finding raw talent.

"So yeah, our scouts are doing a fantastic job, watching talents in and outside India. I have faith and belief in them. They have done an amazing job over the years finishing talent. Hopefully, we can find some players that can form a good core," added Rohit.