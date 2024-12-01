The couple welcomed their second child on November 15, causing Rohit to miss the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, recently shared the name of their newborn son in a clever Christmas-themed Instagram post. The couple welcomed their second child on November 15, causing Rohit to miss the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Perth at the Optus Stadium.

Ritika took to her social media account to reveal the name of their son, Ahaan, in a heartwarming post featuring a Christmas-themed family cutout. The post included names for each family member, with Rohit and Ritika being referred to as Ro and Rits, their daughter as 'Sammy' for Samaira, and their newborn son as Ahaan.

After rejoining the Indian camp during the first Test in Perth, where India secured a historic victory by 295 runs, Rohit Sharma was expected to return to his original role in the second Test in Adelaide. However, with KL Rahul impressing as his replacement in Perth and hinting at a potential move to No. 5 in the batting order, Rohit's position in the upcoming matches remains uncertain.

Rohit Sharma's potential move to No. 5 was hinted at when the team list for the warm-up game against Prime Ministers XI in Canberra showed his name at that position. This decision was further solidified when Rahul was sent to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the practice game.

While Rohit Sharma has not batted at No. 5 since 2018, his previous performances in that position have been promising. With 437 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.13, including three fifties, Rohit's experience and skill make him a valuable asset to the Indian team in any batting position.

Also read| Updated WTC 2023-25 points table after England beat New Zealand by 8 wickets in 1st Test