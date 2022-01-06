'Give him a hug from me': Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika's adorable request to Suryakumar Yadav wins the internet

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced that limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma won't be part of the ODI series against South Africa after he did not manage to recover from his hamstring injury.

The captain is currently at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and is undergoing his rehabilitation and was joined by his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Suryakumar Yadav.

The batter will soon depart for South Africa to join the Indian setup for the ODI series as the two teams are scheduled to play as many as three ODIs against each other starting from January 19.

Sharing a picture with fans on meeting his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise captain, he took it to his official Instagram account and added a fitting caption to the post. "Hey b-Ro," the caption of the post read.

See here:

However, the caption was surely intriguing, something that caught the attention of on-lookers was Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika's comment on the post. The Hitman's wife is surely missing her husband who has been at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for some time now.

Sharma's wife left an adorable comment for her husband and wrote, "Give him a hug from me," which went on to fascinate fans as they found it cute. The comment fetched a lot of likes and replies, and SKY was quick enough to reply as he wrote, "Gave" with a laughing emoji.

Talking about his hamstring injury, he had picked it up just ahead of the South Africa tour. As far as the series is concerned, the management decided to not rush with the batter's recovery and in his absence, made KL Rahul the skipper for the ODI series with Jasprit Bumrah named as his deputy.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer, who had impressed all in the IPL 2021 also made the cut. The former was the orange cap winner of the mega tournament whereas the latter dominated the proceedings with his all-rounder skills.