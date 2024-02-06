Twitter
Rohit Sharma's wife bashes MI coach Mark Boucher's claims on captaincy, 'so many things...'

Rohit Sharma's wife responded after Mark Boucher talked about the reasons behind naming Hardik Pandya as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians, replacing Rohit Sharma.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

The decision by the Mumbai Indians to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the franchise captain stirred significant controversy, resulting in a substantial loss of followers on social media. Coach Mark Boucher attempted to justify the move in a podcast, emphasizing that it was a purely cricketing decision aimed at easing the burden on Rohit while providing Hardik with an opportunity to evolve as a captain.

In the Smash Sports podcast, Boucher explained, 'I think it was purely a cricketing decision. We saw the window period to get Hardik back as a player. For me, it's a transition phase. A lot of people don't understand in India, people get quite emotional, but you know you take the emotions away from it. I think it's just more of a cricketing decision that was made, and I do think it is going to bring the best out of Rohit as a person as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs.'

Ritika Sharma, Rohit's wife, expressed her discontent in the comment section, stating, 'So many things wrong with this...'

Boucher further explained his rationale, expressing the desire for Rohit to focus on his batting by relieving him of captaincy duties. He aimed to allow Rohit to play freely without the added pressure of leading the team, believing it would bring out the best in the seasoned cricketer.

'One thing I did pick up with Ro (Rohit) is that he is a fantastic guy. I mean, he's been captaining for ages and he's done really well for Mumbai Indians. Now he also leads India as well. It is that he walks into a place and there's just cameras in it, and he's so busy, and he hasn't had probably the best couple of seasons of late with the bat but he's done well as a captain,' explained Boucher.

The coach emphasized the opportunity for Rohit to step up as a player, enjoy the game without the captaincy hype, and play with a smile on his face. Despite the ongoing debate, Boucher remains confident that this move will benefit both Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians.

