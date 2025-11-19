Rohit Sharma's reign as World No 1 in ODI batting rankings ends, THIS star takes over

Rohit Sharma’s brief stint as the World No. 1 in the ICC ODI batting rankings has come to an end after a major shake-up in the latest update. The former Indian skipper has been overtaken by THIS star, whose recent performances have pushed him to the top of the ODI charts.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma's tenure as the top-ranked ODI batter has concluded just weeks after his impressive century in Sydney against Australia. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell has ascended to the pinnacle of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings, thanks to a remarkable century against the West Indies.

Mitchell's seventh ODI century, achieved in the opening match of the series against the Caribbean team, was instrumental in elevating the in-form right-hander past Rohit and securing the top position for the first time in his career. He has become only the second New Zealander to reach the apex of the ODI batting rankings, following Glenn Turner, who last held the top spot in 1979.

Although several renowned New Zealand batsmen, such as Martin Crowe, Andrew Jones, Roger Twose, Nathan Astle, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, and Ross Taylor, have previously entered the top five, none have managed to attain the No. 1 ranking. Mitchell now joins Turner in this exclusive club.

In addition, Pakistani players made significant advancements following their commanding 3-0 ODI series victory over Sri Lanka. Mohammad Rizwan moved up five places to joint 22nd, while fellow opener Fakhar Zaman also climbed five spots to joint 26th in the batter rankings. Among bowlers, spinner Abrar Ahmed surged 11 places to ninth, and pacer Haris Rauf improved five spots to 23rd. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan remains at the top of the ODI bowling rankings.

The conclusion of the first Test between India and South Africa in Kolkata resulted in notable changes in the ICC Test rankings. South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma entered the top five Test batters for the first time after his resilient unbeaten 55 in the second innings. Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill rose two places to 11th, despite suffering an injury during the match.

India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has retained his status as the top-ranked Test bowler following his impressive performance of six wickets at Eden Gardens. His teammates, Kuldeep Yadav, who climbed two spots to achieve a career-high ranking of 13th, and Ravindra Jadeja, who advanced four places to 15th, also saw improvements in their rankings.

On the South African side, Marco Jansen has ascended to 11th place among Test bowlers and has moved up to fifth in the all-rounders' category. Additionally, Simon Harmer made a significant leap, rising 20 positions to reach 24th place after a commendable performance.

