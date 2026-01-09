Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction to Jay Shah's 'our captain' remark in front of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani goes viral

Rohit Sharma’s priceless reaction to Jay Shah’s ‘Our Captain’ remark in front of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani during a high-profile event has gone viral. The Indian skipper’s humble response won hearts across social media, drawing praise from fans and cricket insiders alike.

In the fast-paced world where Indian sports and Bollywood collide, it’s rare to see the country’s biggest names all in one place. But the “United in Triumph” gala thrown by the Reliance Foundation managed exactly that. Picture this: legends from cricket, stars from film, and business heavyweights, all under one dazzling roof. But what people really can’t stop talking about is a single moment on stage—Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, standing with Rohit Sharma and the Ambani family front and center.

The night celebrated a golden chapter for Indian cricket: the Men’s T20 World Cup champs, the Women’s World Cup winners, and even the Blind Women’s team, all getting their due. The Jio World Centre buzzed with energy, and just glancing at the front row, you knew you were looking at the heart of Indian influence.

Then came the real headline. Jay Shah stepped up and, without dodging any tough topics, spoke directly about team leadership. With Nita Ambani right beside him, Shah pointed at Rohit Sharma and said, “Our captain is sitting here. I will call him captain only, as he has led the team to two ICC trophies.” Mukesh Ambani sat right up front, watching as Rohit—who’s already delivered five IPL titles for his Mumbai Indians—got his flowers. Shah’s choice of words wasn’t just respectful. It was a loud, public reminder: Rohit isn’t a “former” anything. He’s still the captain in every sense that counts.

The cameras, of course, swung right to Rohit. He didn’t play it up. Just a quick, humble smile—classic Rohit. That look? It was everywhere online in minutes. You could see the pride, but also that quiet, almost shy satisfaction of a leader finally being recognized, right in front of the people who matter.

And as if the night wasn’t glittering enough, Shah Rukh Khan—Bollywood’s “King”—sat just a few seats away. SRK, who owns Kolkata Knight Riders, spent much of the evening chatting with Rohit. Fans loved it. Watching these two icons, one ruling cinema and the other cricket, sharing stories and laughs, was a reminder of the mutual respect at the top of their games. SRK nodded along and clapped as Rohit spoke, and the moment felt bigger than awards or titles.

The way everyone was seated told its own story. Nita Ambani with Jay Shah on stage, Mukesh Ambani just in front—this wasn’t just about sports or business. It was unity, a clear show of support for Rohit from the biggest names in both worlds.

Jay Shah took a minute to look back at his bold 2024 promise in Rajkot, where he predicted India would win “both hearts and the cup.” He credited Rohit as the mastermind who made that happen, from Barbados to the Champions Trophy.

Titles and roles come and go on paper, but that night at “United in Triumph,” one thing stood out: to the BCCI, to the Ambanis, and even to the King of Bollywood, Rohit Sharma is still the captain who leads Indian hearts.

