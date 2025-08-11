Rohit Sharma’s new Rs 4.57 crore Lamborghini Urus has a special number plate, it starts with...; know its significance

The number plate of Rohit Sharma's new Lamborghini Urus has a special significance as it represents the birthdays of the ODI captain’s two children, and when the numbers are totaled, they add up to 45, the number of his jersey.

Rohit Sharma has just added another new car to his luxury collection. He received the all-new Lamborghini Urus, a red-coloured vehicle, after announcing that he would give away his old Lamborghini Urus to a Dream11 contest winner. Though his new car is a whole new luxury machine, but what caught most attention is the number plate of the car. Rohit’s new Lamborghini has the number plate 3015, which his fans decoded in very less time.

What is the significance of the number plate?

The number plate has a special significance as it represents the birthdays of the ODI captain’s two children, and when the numbers are totaled, they add up to 45, the number of his jersey. Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira was born on December 30, hence the number ‘30’15. His son Ahaan was born on November 15, hence the number plate contains 30‘15’. Not just the new, the number of his old car was also significant as the contained 264 which is Rohit’s highest score in ODI cricket.

What are the features of the new Lamborghini Urus?

Lamborghini Urus, a sports SUV, is the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle in the world which is an updated model with an ‘SE’ suffix. The ex-showroom cost of the car is Rs 4.57 crore which comes with a hybrid drivetrain. The Lamborghini Urus comes with a unique LED matrix technology design and LED signature that sets it apart from the iconic Y-motif. The Urus SE is also very different in its appearance from the previous one. The new vehicle is bumper and bigger. It also has 23-inch wheels installed. With 4.0-liter and a powerful electric motor, Urus has twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 800 horsepower. Its maximum speed is 312 km/hr and and a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.4 seconds.

Rohit last featured in a competitive cricket game during the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians. He is expected to feature in the ODI assignment against Australia in October this year, though the series could be his last in international cricket.