Rohit Sharma’s new Rs 4.57 crore Lamborghini Urus has a special number plate, it starts with...; know its significance

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral Video: Young girl nearly suffocates in crowded train coach, people laugh and make fun of her - WATCH

Cola War grips Sri Lanka: Can Mukesh Ambani beat Coca-Cola and PepsiCo?

Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar received Rs 3800000000 crore alimony, she dated him for four years before marriage, they are...

YesMadam Launches ‘Mission Bandhan’—Taking Raksha Bandhan to Soldiers at the Border

'Taste of Atmanirbhar Bharat’: CM Yogi praises Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi’s festival; UP’s mango leadership in focus

Meet farmer couple, invited as special guests on I-Day 2025 celebrations at Red Fort due to...; they are from...

New Income Tax Bill 2025 passed in Lok Sabha: What are its key highlights?

Air India suspends flights to THIS US city from September 1; here's why

Dubai's Wealthiest Indian: From the streets of Ghatkopar to the glamorous world of UAE, meet this 20,000-crore tycoon who once made his living by selling firecrackers and rakhi

Rishabh Pant to surpass MS Dhoni in Test cricket? Former star India batter makes BIG claim, says 'he will obviously...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral Video: Young girl nearly suffocates in crowded train coach, people laugh and make fun of her - WATCH

Young girl nearly suffocates in crowded train coach, people laugh and make fun

Cola War grips Sri Lanka: Can Mukesh Ambani beat Coca-Cola and PepsiCo?

Cola War grips Sri Lanka: Can Mukesh Ambani beat Coca-Cola and PepsiCo?

Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar received Rs 3800000000 crore alimony, she dated him for four years before marriage, they are...

Bollywood's most expensive divorce, ex-wife of superstar got Rs 380 cr alimony

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience

5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic ex

Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s what happened next

Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s

From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen

From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic co

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Rohit Sharma’s new Rs 4.57 crore Lamborghini Urus has a special number plate, it starts with...; know its significance

The number plate of Rohit Sharma's new Lamborghini Urus has a special significance as it represents the birthdays of the ODI captain’s two children, and when the numbers are totaled, they add up to 45, the number of his jersey.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 04:33 PM IST

Rohit Sharma’s new Rs 4.57 crore Lamborghini Urus has a special number plate, it starts with...; know its significance
The number plate of Rohit Sharma's new Lamborghini Urus has special significance

TRENDING NOW

Rohit Sharma has just added another new car to his luxury collection. He received the all-new Lamborghini Urus, a red-coloured vehicle, after announcing that he would give away his old Lamborghini Urus to a Dream11 contest winner. Though his new car is a whole new luxury machine, but what caught most attention is the number plate of the car. Rohit’s new Lamborghini has the number plate 3015, which his fans decoded in very less time.

What is the significance of the number plate?

The number plate has a special significance as it represents the birthdays of the ODI captain’s two children, and when the numbers are totaled, they add up to 45, the number of his jersey. Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira was born on December 30, hence the number ‘30’15. His son Ahaan was born on November 15, hence the number plate contains 30‘15’. Not just the new, the number of his old car was also significant as the contained 264 which is Rohit’s highest score in ODI cricket.

What are the features of the new Lamborghini Urus?

Lamborghini Urus, a sports SUV, is the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle in the world which is an updated model with an ‘SE’ suffix. The ex-showroom cost of the car is Rs 4.57 crore which comes with a hybrid drivetrain. The Lamborghini Urus comes with a unique LED matrix technology design and LED signature that sets it apart from the iconic Y-motif. The Urus SE is also very different in its appearance from the previous one. The new vehicle is bumper and bigger. It also has 23-inch wheels installed. With 4.0-liter and a powerful electric motor, Urus has twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 800 horsepower. Its maximum speed is 312 km/hr and and a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.4 seconds.

Rohit last featured in a competitive cricket game during the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians. He is expected to feature in the ODI assignment against Australia in October this year, though the series could be his last in international cricket.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, watch
'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2
Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film
Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik
Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...
Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem
Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, battled spinal issues, and is now worth Rs 3000 crore
Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, is now worth...
Railway Ministry launches 'Rudrastra', India's longest-freight train with 354 wagon, 7 engines, can cover 200 kilometers route in just...
Railway Ministry launches 'Rudrastra', India's longest-freight train with 354...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic ex
Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s what happened next
Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s
From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen
From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic co
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy legends
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE