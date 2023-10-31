Rohit Sharma's Mumbai update sparks concern ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 clash

Rohit is not the first cricketer to be taken aback by the poor air quality of Mumbai in this World Cup. England's Joe Root also complained about it.

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has expressed concern over the alarming air quality in Mumbai, sharing an obscured aerial view of the city on his Instagram story. With an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 161 classified as 'moderate,' the situation has been deteriorating over the past few weeks. Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, Sion, Bandra East's Kherwadi area, and Navy Nagar in Colaba have recorded AQI levels ranging from 189 to 257, indicating poor air quality.

This issue has caught the attention of other cricketers as well, including England's Joe Root, who struggled with the stifling conditions during the matches. Despite being accustomed to the city, Rohit's surprise underscores the severity of the situation. Nonetheless, he remains focused on leading India's undefeated streak in the ongoing World Cup, where he has been the leading run-scorer with 398 runs in six matches.

As India prepares to face Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, the team's stellar performance, led by key players like Bumrah, Shami, Yadav, and Jadeja, has solidified their dominance in the tournament. With Hardik Pandya still sidelined, India's XI lineup is expected to remain unchanged. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka seeks to rebound from their recent defeat to Afghanistan, setting the stage for an intense match at the upcoming fixture.