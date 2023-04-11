Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians bag first victory in IPL 2023 with last-ball win against Delhi Capitals

Source: Twitter

Delhi Capitals had to face yet another loss after so much hard work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (April 11) as Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their 1st victory of the season. Batting first DC did not get a good start but David Warner's slow and steady approach and Manish pandey’s 26 off 18 balls kept the scoreboard moving. It was yet another batting failure for the Capitals as 6 of their players departed at the single digit score. Skipper David Warner was again seen struggling to take up his strike rate as he got dismissed after scoring a slow half century. He managed to get 51 off 47 balls. Axar Patel was the X-Factor for the Delhi side as the southpaw scored 54 off just 25 balls and helped his team post a total of 172 runs after the end of 20 overs. MI bowlers bowled beautifully as Piyush Chawla conceded only 22 runs in his four over spell. Both Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff contributed with 3 wickets each.





Chasing the total of 172, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave MI a good start by stitching 71 runs for the first wicket. Skipper Rohit Sharma finally managed to score a half century after his 24 IPL innings, he was the highest scorer from his side before Abishek Porel caught a stunner behind the stumps and dismissed him for 65 off 45. Tilak Verma’s 49 off 21 was yet another masterpiece from the youngster which brought his team closer to the victory. It was Mukesh Kumar’s over that brought the game back in DC’s way as he dismissed both Tilak and Surya Kumar Yadav in the 16th over. Surya kumar had to face another golden duck as he got dismissed on the first ball he faced.It all came down to the last over when MI needed 5 off 6 balls and Anrich Nortje showered back-to-back toe crushing yorkers to Tim David and Cameron Green but couldn't save his team from losing yet another match in the IPL 2023 as the search for win continued for the Capitals.After the match MI climbed to 8th position and DC stayed at the extreme bottom of the table with 4 consecutive losses.