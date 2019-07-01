Rohit Sharma's hilarious response on Risabh Pant batting at No. 4 will leave you in splits

World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant inclusion over Vijay Shankar became the talk of the town. While some wanted this to happen right since the World Cup squad was announced, some questioned why he was sent and not Dinesh Karthik.

Among all this, what came in as a surprise was after the wicket of Virat Kohli, Pant was sent in at the No. 4 spot. The 21-year-old - who came in at the most-debated No. 4 spot - also scored 32 from 29 deliveries while India were chasing 337 runs target.

India did not manage to achieve the target and lost to England by 31 runs.

In the post-match press-conference, India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma was questioned by a journalist about the same. He asked, "With 146 for two, where you surprised to see Rishabh Pant emerging out of the pavilion because that poor fellow had not even played one match and Hardik (Pandya) was obviously the man in form?"

Taking his time, Rohit Sharma answered, "Not really because you all guys wanted Rishabh Pant to play right? You all guys right from India, you all questioned asking 'Where is Rishabh Pant?' There he is at No. 4"

The crowd burst into laughter hearing the Hitman's reply.

India will next face Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday, July 2.