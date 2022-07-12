Rohit Sharma's half-century and a century stand with Shikhar Dhawan powers Indian team to 10 wicket victory vs England

Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan

India have defeated England by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 76 off 58 balls and Shikhar Dhawan supported him with a 31 not out as India chased down a 111-run target against England in 18.4 overs.

The hosts will be thoroughly disappointed here with their effort. Their bowlers could not really do much with only 110 runs on the board. They did try hard but they did not get much movement from this pitch as the Indian seamers did. They failed with the bat and have failed to grab even a wicket. They kept bowling short and were punished every time! It's been a tough loss for England and with this Jos Buttler's ODI captaincy begins with a defeat.

#TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 scored an unbeaten half-century in the chase and was our top performer from the second innings of the first #ENGvIND ODI.



Here's a summary of his knock pic.twitter.com/W2hoSOeIc5 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2022

Opting to field first, the pace bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah (6/19 of 7.2 overs) and Mohammed Shami (3/31 of 7 overs) wreaked havoc, sharing nine wickets between them. Medium-pacer Prasidh Krishna also scalped up one wicket.

England's bowlers were extremely keen to bowl short to him despite the ball seaming around, and he just kept smoking them into the stands at fine leg for fun. Shikhar Dhawan, who's now playing just the ODI format, which is the rarest of the three, was scratchy at the start owing to his lack of match time, but then steadied himself towards the end as he found his timing.

India has taken a 1-0 lead in this series. A complete performance from the visitors, while a disheartening defeat for the home side.

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli missed the game due to a groin strain, while Arshdeep Singh also remained on the sidelines due to an abdominal strain. India leads the three-match ODI series 1-0.