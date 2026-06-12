Rohit Sharma's form to Virat Kohli's replacement: Five big questions for India ahead of Afghanistan ODIs

India begin their ODI series against Afghanistan with several questions to answer. From Rohit Sharma's form and an inexperienced pace attack to the race between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan to replace Virat Kohli, here are five key talking points ahead of the series.

After the one-off Test, it’s time for the India vs Afghanistan ODI series—three matches, all at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, starting June 13. This series matters for both sides, with the 2027 World Cup on the horizon in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Beyond the bigger picture, there’s plenty for fans to chew on: Kohli and Hardik sit this one out, Shubman Gill takes the reins, and several young players get their moment. Here’s what to keep an eye on:

1) Who steps in for Virat Kohli at number 3?

With Virat out (a hamstring injury cut his excellent IPL campaign short), India needs someone reliable in the crucial number 3 spot. The selectors brought in Yashasvi Jaiswal as his replacement, but it’s not certain he’ll go straight into the XI.

Shubman Gill—while usually opening—might slide down to number 3, making space for Jaiswal and Rohit at the top. This gives everyone a shot in roles they know, with Jaiswal playing where he’s most comfortable. Another name in the mix: Ishan Kishan. Fresh off a strong T20 World Cup and IPL, Kishan could also fit at number 3, giving the team a chance to turn his hot streak into something big, not just keep him on the sidelines.

But don’t count Jaiswal out. He made a century in his last ODI (against South Africa last year) and looks ready for any challenge, even if three isn’t his usual spot. If he makes it work, especially with the World Cup in mind, it’ll give the selectors a real headache—in a good way.

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2) Can Shubman Gill deliver as ODI skipper?

Gill is still finding his feet as captain. Since taking charge in ODIs, it’s been a mixed bag—just two wins from six games. That’s a small sample, sure, but it hasn’t exactly turned heads. This series is a chance for Gill to stamp some authority and show he can handle the big seat.

3) Is the bowling attack ready?

India’s bowling attack for this ODI series is short on experience. There’s no Bumrah or Siraj, so the more seasoned options are Prasidh Krishna (23 ODIs) and Arshdeep Singh (15 ODIs). Not exactly old hands. The Afghan batters are used to these conditions, thanks to their IPL time, so India’s pacers need to step up.

4) Will Rohit Sharma fire?

Rohit—having stepped away from T20Is in 2024 and Tests in 2025—is now all-in on ODIs. And to be fair, his numbers haven’t dipped: 711 runs, four fifties, one hundred since last year. But his IPL season was rocky, with just 283 runs in nine games and a hamstring injury to boot. He’s been cleared to play this series, but after getting just 61 runs in his last ODI outing, people are watching closely.

5) Who fills Hardik Pandya’s shoes?

Hardik also faced a fitness test but ended up on the wrong side—a quadricep strain rules him out. Nitish Kumar Reddy is the direct replacement, but he’s only played four ODIs so far. He’s had a couple chances in recent series, and this is another big opportunity. If he steps up, it’ll do both him and Team India a world of good.

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