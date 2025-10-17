Rohit Sharma’s fitness transformation: How criticism of airport images pushed former India captain to achieve stunning 10kg weight loss

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
Nayar, who trained with Rohit in Mumbai, highlighted the batter's commitment to reclaim top fitness ahead of his comeback in the three-match ODI series against Australia.
Rohit Sharma has experienced a notable transformation in his fitness journey. The 38-year-old cricketer, who has frequently faced criticism and trolling regarding his physical condition, has recently lost 10 kilograms in preparation for his upcoming return to the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against Australia. Abhishek Nayar, a former assistant coach for India who often collaborates with Rohit, disclosed that the opening batsman was indeed impacted by the ongoing discussions about his fitness, particularly after images of him at an airport circulated on social media.
In September, Nayar shared a photo of himself in a gym alongside Rohit, captioned - "10,000 grams later... we keep pushing".
"There were a lot of talks about him putting on weight and a few images of him coming out of the airport. So, it was about changing all of that and in a lot of ways to be healthier, faster and fitter," Nayar said, speaking on Star Sports about Rohit's fitness journey.
Silenced every doubt with discipline and sweat! @ImRo45's commitment levels are truly commendable!
At 38, Rohit is a revered figure in Indian cricket. However, following his retirement from Test and T20 formats, he has limited opportunities to participate in international matches. This situation is perceived as a barrier to his aspirations of competing in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Additionally, he has recently been demoted within the ODI framework, with 26-year-old Shubman Gill taking over as captain, starting with the forthcoming three-ODI series against Australia, which kicks off on Sunday.
This tour is crucial for Rohit and his longtime teammate Virat Kohli. A strong performance could validate their choice to continue their ODI careers, while a lackluster display may increase scrutiny.
For Rohit, there is an added challenge in adjusting to his new role without the captaincy. He had been at the helm for several years, molding the team according to his ODI philosophy.
