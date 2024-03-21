IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's first reaction to Chennai Super Kings captaincy change goes viral

The commencement of IPL 2024 will signify the conclusion of an era, as Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli will no longer be leading their respective franchises.

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma took to social media to share his reaction to the recent captaincy change at Chennai Super Kings. Sharma posted a photo of himself shaking hands with MS Dhoni during a past Indian Premier League game, showcasing his admiration and respect for the former India captain.

Dhoni's decision to step down as captain of CSK on March 21st and pass the leadership role to young opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad came as a surprise to many. Despite Gaikwad's attendance at the captains meeting prior to the IPL 2024 opener, the official announcement from the Indian Premier League confirmed that he would be taking over as captain of the Super Kings for the upcoming season.

In an official statement released on Thursday evening, the Chennai franchise acknowledged Dhoni's decision to hand over the reins to Gaikwad, marking the beginning of a new era for the team. This transition period signifies a shift in leadership within the side, as they prepare for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

The commencement of IPL 2024 will signify the conclusion of an era, as Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli will no longer be leading their respective franchises. This season will mark the first time in IPL history that none of these legendary players will be at the helm of a team.

Virat Kohli relinquished his captaincy of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after the conclusion of IPL 2021, while Rohit Sharma was succeeded by Hardik Pandya following the IPL 2024 auction in December. Notably, Hardik's trade from Gujarat Titans came as a significant surprise to many, considering his successful leadership of the team to a title in 2022 and a final appearance in 2023.

MS Dhoni's illustrious captaincy career culminated on a high note, as the former India captain guided the Super Kings to their 5th championship in 2023. Following knee surgery after the last IPL season, Dhoni dedicated himself to a rigorous recovery regimen and has been diligently preparing for the upcoming season.

The opening match of IPL 2024 will feature the Chennai Super Kings facing off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Friday, March 22nd.

Also read| ‘It’s a huge responsibility but…’: Ruturaj Gaikwad reacts after replacing MS Dhoni as CSK captain for IPL 2024