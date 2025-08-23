'Rohit Sharma's fanbase...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla makes BIG statement on Hardik Pandya facing booing as MI captain

Hardik faced jeers and boos in both home and away games, prompting Sanjay Manjrekar to step in and request that the Wankhede crowd 'behave'. Meanwhile, there were moments when Rohit appealed to the audience to cease the booing, but his efforts had minimal impact as the discontent persisted.

Rajeev Shukla, the vice president of the BCCI, acknowledged that they attempted to reach out to Hardik Pandya after he encountered backlash from MI fans during IPL 2024. He also disclosed that Rohit Sharma's supporters were unhappy with this decision. The Mumbai franchise had released Pandya back in 2022, and he was subsequently signed by the Gujarat Titans, who not only helped him secure their first IPL title but also assisted them in reaching the finals once more.

During the IPL 2024 auction, MI reacquired him in a cash-only deal that included a mandatory transfer fee. While his return to the team was welcomed, it was later announced that he would be taking over the role of captain from the beloved Rohit Sharma, who had been relieved of all captaincy responsibilities.

As a result, Pandya faced significant criticism from fans during the toss of nearly every match, and this hostility continued throughout the remainder of the season.

“When such incidents happen and fans do things like this, although players are smart enough, still, people within the BCCI do reach out to the players to motivate them, tell them not to worry. In Hardik’s case, Rohit Sharma’s fanbase did not like it. But the matter is done. Neither Rohit provoked them, never, nor did Hardik know this could happen. But he’s mature; he did not let it affect him. He did not get emotionally carried away. Then, they started winning, and when you start performing, fans start applauding by themselves again," Shukla was quoted as saying on the UPT20 league YouTube channel.

However, after several months, this debate faded away as both Rohit and Pandya significantly contributed to India's victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

He was also questioned about the future of ODIs, and he expressed a positive outlook, stating that no format would become obsolete.

“I don’t think any format will die. The England series was all Tests. Earlier, people used to say Test cricket was rubbish. But so many people watched this series, don’t even ask! The stadiums were full to the brim. After this series, it felt like Test cricket would go a long way. That’s the same for ODIs," he concluded.

