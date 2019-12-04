Rohit Sharma's comment on Kedar Jadhav’s latest Instagram post will leave you in splits

Team India cricketers have always shared banter on social media with each other, highlighting the healthy relationship everyone has with each other.

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday (December 4) made a rather peculiar comment on Indian allrounder Kedar Jadhav’s latest post on social media.

Kedar posted a photograph of himself on Instagram and expressed thoughts in the caption.

“Feels good to be back on the field and do what I like to do. #ranjitrophy,” Jadhav's post read on Insta.

However, it was Sharma's hilarious comment on Kedar's photo which received a lot of attention from the fans as they burst out in laughter.

Rohit suggested Jadhav to stop posing for a pic and start batting more.

“Pose kam maar, batting karle thoda,” Rohit's response read.

India takes on West Indies in a three-match ODI series on home turf from December 15 and both Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jhadav are part of the national side.

However, right before the ODI opener in Chennai, the "Men In Blue" will be locking horns with the Windies in a three-match T20I series starting from December 6.