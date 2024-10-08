Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang gets offended, lashes out at Shehzada Dhami after he says 'tumhaare udhar ki...'

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, bhog and more

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach makes BOLD prediction: 'He may retire from Tests because…’

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh on cusp of surpassing Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya in this elite record

Meet IIT graduate who built Rs 840 biryani business, later took over global food giant, he is....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang gets offended, lashes out at Shehzada Dhami after he says 'tumhaare udhar ki...'

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang gets offended, lashes out at Shehzada Dhami after he says 'tumhaare udhar ki...'

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh on cusp of surpassing Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya in this elite record

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh on cusp of surpassing Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya in this elite record

Meet man who studied at IIT Madras, worked for 23 years with Microsoft, now leads company worth Rs 25.91 lakh crore as..

Meet man who studied at IIT Madras, worked for 23 years with Microsoft, now leads company worth Rs 25.91 lakh crore as..

7 stunning Milky Way images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

7 stunning Milky Way images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

10 biggest flops in Bollywood history, number 1 lost Rs 250 crore

10 biggest flops in Bollywood history, number 1 lost Rs 250 crore

Bird that eats deadly snakes

Bird that eats deadly snakes

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Devara box office collection day 11: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crashes badly, earns just...

Devara box office collection day 11: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crashes badly, earns just...

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

Khel Khel Mein OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's comedy

Khel Khel Mein OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's comedy

HomeCricket

Cricket

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach makes BOLD prediction: 'He may retire from Tests because…’

In an interview with Dainik Jagran, Lad suggested that Rohit may retire from Test cricket after the World Test Championship final next year.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach makes BOLD prediction: 'He may retire from Tests because…’
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rohit Sharma's decision to retire from the T20I format shocked fans. The Indian captain stepped down after guiding his team to victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where they triumphed over South Africa in the summit clash. 

In a press conference following the historic win, Rohit announced his retirement and suggested he might also say goodbye to the other two formats—Tests and ODIs. However, his childhood coach Dinesh Lad believes that Rohit will continue playing until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

In an interview with Dainik Jagran, Lad suggested that Rohit may retire from Test cricket after the World Test Championship final next year. 

However, he believes that Rohit will continue playing ODIs until the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

“No, look I am not saying that Rohit Sharma will announce his retirement after the World Test Championship, maybe he will. Because as his age is increasing, it seems that he may retire from Tests,” Dainik Jagran quoted Rohit’s former coach as saying.

“The reason for this may also be that he wants to keep himself fit for ODI cricket. However, I promise 100 percent that Rohit Sharma will play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The type of cricket Rohit is playing is unbelievable,” he added.

Recently, The Rohit Sharma-led side secured a 2-0 Test series whitewash over Bangladesh.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ratan Tata once fell in love with this 60s actress, even planned marriage with her

Ratan Tata once fell in love with this 60s actress, even planned marriage with her

Meet actress who started as background dancer, one film made her overnight star; her last 4 films earned Rs 36000000000

Meet actress who started as background dancer, one film made her overnight star; her last 4 films earned Rs 36000000000

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Bhavish Agarwal's Ola Electric shares decline by over 8%, market cap drops to...

Bhavish Agarwal's Ola Electric shares decline by over 8%, market cap drops to...

NASA Alert! Strongest flare from Sun to hit Earth soon: Check date and it's impact

NASA Alert! Strongest flare from Sun to hit Earth soon: Check date and it's impact

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement