Rohit Sharma's childhood coach makes BOLD prediction: 'He may retire from Tests because…’

In an interview with Dainik Jagran, Lad suggested that Rohit may retire from Test cricket after the World Test Championship final next year.

Rohit Sharma's decision to retire from the T20I format shocked fans. The Indian captain stepped down after guiding his team to victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where they triumphed over South Africa in the summit clash.

In a press conference following the historic win, Rohit announced his retirement and suggested he might also say goodbye to the other two formats—Tests and ODIs. However, his childhood coach Dinesh Lad believes that Rohit will continue playing until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

However, he believes that Rohit will continue playing ODIs until the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

“No, look I am not saying that Rohit Sharma will announce his retirement after the World Test Championship, maybe he will. Because as his age is increasing, it seems that he may retire from Tests,” Dainik Jagran quoted Rohit’s former coach as saying.

“The reason for this may also be that he wants to keep himself fit for ODI cricket. However, I promise 100 percent that Rohit Sharma will play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The type of cricket Rohit is playing is unbelievable,” he added.

Recently, The Rohit Sharma-led side secured a 2-0 Test series whitewash over Bangladesh.

