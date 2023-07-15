Headlines

Rohit Sharma's angry gesture to teammate during Ind vs WI 1st Test goes viral, watch video

Ishan Kishan, who had a fantastic performance behind the wickets, however, lagged behind in light of what followed when he stepped out and batted for his debut time in the red-ball game.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Alick Athanaze, who made their Test debuts for India vs West Indies, all had memorable first innings. At Windsor Park in Dominica, during the second session of Day 3, Kishan, who had a fantastic performance behind the wickets, however, lagged behind in light of what followed when he stepped out and batted for his debut time in the red-ball game.

On the third day of the present India-West Indies series' opening Test match in Dominica, Indian captain Rohit Sharma appeared to be furious with freshman Ishan Kishan. As Kishan had trouble getting in full swing the Indian captain, who was visibly upset, indicated the team's intention to declare from the changing room.

 

 

The West Indies bowlers and fielders did their utmost to take advantage of Kishan's nervousness when he made his debut by bowling 19 dot balls to begin his innings. At this time, Rohit got up from his chair and motioned for Kishan to go quickly.

In the 20th ball of his innings, Kishan finally scored his maiden test runs by taking a single off Alzarri Joseph's bowling. Rohit quickly declared the innings after ensuring Kishan did not conclude his maiden innings in the lengthy format of the game without putting a run on the board.

READ | India defeat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs, R Ashwin stars with 12 wickets

Kishan took his time getting going, much like Jaiswal, who needed 17 balls to get his first points. While everyone praised Jaiswal's endurance and patience, Kishan did not receive the same praise. The wicketkeeper-batter handled Rohit Sharma's rage well.

None of the hitters for the Indians who reached double digits had more than 50 strikes. Jaiswal and Rohit, two centurions, achieved moderate strike rates of 44.18 and 46.60.  In the end, India was able to get a high score of 421 and guarantee a huge ahead of 271. With a huge opening stand of 229, the opening combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma caused the most impact.

Jaiswal achieved a tremendous total of 171 in his Team India start. This is the greatest score outside of Asia and the third-highest score by an Indian in their first test. Virat Kohli scored a tough 76 as Rohit made his tenth century.

