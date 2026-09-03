Rohit Sharma’s 2027 WC future in limbo: ‘Agreed’ to retire after July message from selectors

Rohit Sharma was reportedly angry but agreed to retire in July after selectors conveyed their plans, according to a report. Despite his century at Lord’s, his place in India’s 2027 World Cup plans remains uncertain as the team looks to shape its ODI future.

It's not just Rohit Sharma facing the spotlight. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are also part of the conversation at the BCCI meeting in Mumbai on Thursday as India looks ahead to the ODI World Cup cycle for next year's ICC tournament in Africa. Still, unlike Rohit, whose future is a hot topic, Kohli and Jadeja aren't feeling much pressure right now.

Earlier this summer, talk was swirling that Rohit was ready to walk away from international cricket. People thought the ODI series finale against England at Lord’s in July would be his final outing for India. By then, he’d already said goodbye to Tests (scheduled to retire in 2025) and T20Is (2024).

A report from PTI said one of the selectors—not the chairman—told Rohit that the panel had already moved on and he wasn’t in their future plans anymore. They even asked if he’d announce his retirement after the ODI at Lord’s during the England tour.

Rohit and his camp stayed quiet. The report mentioned he was upset but had agreed to go along with the idea.

But when Rohit scored 138 at Lord’s—even though India lost—the story changed, at least for a while. His century paused the retirement speculation, but the same report made it clear: that knock alone doesn’t lock in Rohit’s spot for the 2027 ODI World Cup squad.

Before that innings, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia shut down the rumors, insisting Rohit wasn’t going anywhere. Apparently, that statement ruffled feathers among the selectors, sparking some tension between Ajit Agarkar’s selection committee and the board’s top leaders.

That call may have even put Agarkar’s job in jeopardy. He was hoping for an extension as chief selector through the 2027 World Cup, but the upcoming BCCI meeting will decide if that’s still on the table. There’s already chatter that the board wants VVS Laxman—currently heading the CoE—to take his place.

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