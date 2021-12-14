India's tour of South Africa: Rohit Sharma ruled out of Test series, Virat Kohli to skip ODI matches

Virat Kohli's Test Team is all set to head to South Africa for three Tests matches and three ODIs, beginning December 26. However, ahead of the tour, it has come to be known that both Kohli and new limited-over skipper Rohit Sharma will be missing from the ODI and Test games respectively.

Rohit Sharma on Monday was ruled out and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news through a tweet. The 'Hitman' will be replaced by opening batter Priyank Panchal, who was part of India A tour to the Proteas side earlier this month. BCCI added that Rohit has been ruled out due to a left hamstring injury.

"Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad. Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa," the BCCI tweet stated.

As far as Kohli is concerned, the batting maestro will reportedly be missing the ODI series against South Africa. While he will be leading the Test side, he will not play the ODI series to celebrate his daughter Vamika's first birthday.

According to a report in the Times of India, he has informed the BCCI about the same and the former ODI skipper is planning a holiday with his family after the conclusion of the Test series.

While the final Test of the tour will be played from Jan 11 to 15, the ODI series will kick off on January 19. Vamika was born on January 11 last year and the skipper is looking forward to spending time with his daughter.

The ODI captaincy change saga:

Recently, BCCI and the selection committee had axed Kohli as the ODI skipper and replaced him with Rohit Sharma. The change in India's ODI captaincy had shaken up the Indian cricketing fraternity.

While fans had no issue with the captaincy change with Kohli already stepping down as the skipper of T20I, it was the manner in which the responsibility was taken away from the batter and handed to Rohit that rose eyebrows.

The India cricket board had in a single tweet, announced Rohit's appointment and there has still been no proper statement from the BCCI explaining the change nor a word from Kohli about him being replaced.