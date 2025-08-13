Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...

War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani

'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

"Grand Entry...": THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro, frightening the passengers goes viral - WATCH

'Well done dogesh bhai': German Shepherd saves children from stray dog attack, wins praise

Rajinikanth wanted to marry Sridevi, planned to propose to her at party, suddenly stepped back after..., then...

Sushmita Sen recalls meeting with Donald Trump, says US President didn't leave an impression on her: 'He is not...'

Rohit Sharma roars past Babar Azam in ICC ODI rankings amid retirement talk, Shubman Gill holds top spot

BJP's BIG attack on Sonia Gandhi amid 'vote chori' row: 'Her name entered electoral rolls twice without...'

BIG update for Apple enthusiasts, tech giant is set to launch 10 plus products in 2025, including Apple iPhone 17 series, MacBook,...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...

Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to

War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani

War 2 first review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action scenes

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car

Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...

TNVR to ‘Massacre Laws’: How countries control stray dog populations

Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film

Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Rohit Sharma roars past Babar Azam in ICC ODI rankings amid retirement talk, Shubman Gill holds top spot

The latest rankings emerged amid growing speculation regarding the ODI futures of Rohit and Virat; however, the BCCI has minimized the urgency of making decisions about their careers, following various media reports suggesting that both players might retire after the tour of Australia in October.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 03:42 PM IST

Rohit Sharma roars past Babar Azam in ICC ODI rankings amid retirement talk, Shubman Gill holds top spot

TRENDING NOW

India's batting star Rohit Sharma has secured the second spot in the most recent men’s one-day international batting rankings published by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. Even though he has not played cricket since the 2025 IPL season, the 38-year-old captain of India climbed to second place after Pakistan's leading batsman Babar Azam fell to third due to a series of poor performances in the ODI series against the West Indies.

Rohit is currently behind Shubman Gill, who has maintained the No. 1 ranking with 784 points. Rohit has 756 rating points, placing him second, while Babar is in third with 751 points.

Former captain Virat Kohli holds the fourth position in the ICC ODI rankings with 736 points, but he aims to make an impact upon his return for the three-match ODI series against Australia in October.

The latest rankings emerged amid growing speculation regarding the ODI futures of Rohit and Virat; however, the BCCI has minimized the urgency of making decisions about their careers, following various media reports suggesting that both players might retire after the tour of Australia in October.

India's batting strength is evident in the ICC ODI rankings, with five players positioned in the top 15. Besides Gill, Rohit, and Kohli, Shreyas Iyer occupies the eighth position, while wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul completes the list at 15th.

Kohli and Rohit's last ODI match was during India's successful Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year. Rohit played a pivotal innings of 76, which helped set up India's successful chase of 252 against New Zealand in Dubai.

Kohli, in contrast, scored a total of 218 runs across five matches, including a remarkable century against their arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. After the Champions Trophy campaign, the pair announced their retirement from Test cricket midway through the IPL 2025 season.

Also read| 'If they have something in mind...': BCCI clears air on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI future ahead of 2027 World Cup

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...
Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...
What is Majeed Brigade that US has designated as terror group over role in attacks in Pakistan? Who is its leader?
What is Majeed Brigade that US has designated as terror group over role in attac
Rohit Sharma’s new Rs 4.57 crore Lamborghini Urus has a special number plate, it starts with...; know its significance
Rohit Sharma’s new Rs 4.57 crore Lamborghini Urus has a special number plate
Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand
Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand
Anu Malik’s brother Daboo Malik opens up about MeToo allegations: ‘Our family couldn’t bear...'
Anu Malik’s brother Daboo Malik opens up about MeToo allegations: ‘Our family..'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car
Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...
TNVR to ‘Massacre Laws’: How countries control stray dog populations
Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film
Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film
Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Bollywood’s next-gen party hard at Arpita Khan's restaurant; SEE PICS
Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Bollywood’s next-gen party hard at Arpita Khan's res
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method, 'I thought sabka weight gain hota tha toh isse mera...'
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE