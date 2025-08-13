Rohit Sharma roars past Babar Azam in ICC ODI rankings amid retirement talk, Shubman Gill holds top spot

The latest rankings emerged amid growing speculation regarding the ODI futures of Rohit and Virat; however, the BCCI has minimized the urgency of making decisions about their careers, following various media reports suggesting that both players might retire after the tour of Australia in October.

India's batting star Rohit Sharma has secured the second spot in the most recent men’s one-day international batting rankings published by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. Even though he has not played cricket since the 2025 IPL season, the 38-year-old captain of India climbed to second place after Pakistan's leading batsman Babar Azam fell to third due to a series of poor performances in the ODI series against the West Indies.

Rohit is currently behind Shubman Gill, who has maintained the No. 1 ranking with 784 points. Rohit has 756 rating points, placing him second, while Babar is in third with 751 points.

Former captain Virat Kohli holds the fourth position in the ICC ODI rankings with 736 points, but he aims to make an impact upon his return for the three-match ODI series against Australia in October.

India's batting strength is evident in the ICC ODI rankings, with five players positioned in the top 15. Besides Gill, Rohit, and Kohli, Shreyas Iyer occupies the eighth position, while wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul completes the list at 15th.

Kohli and Rohit's last ODI match was during India's successful Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year. Rohit played a pivotal innings of 76, which helped set up India's successful chase of 252 against New Zealand in Dubai.

Kohli, in contrast, scored a total of 218 runs across five matches, including a remarkable century against their arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. After the Champions Trophy campaign, the pair announced their retirement from Test cricket midway through the IPL 2025 season.

