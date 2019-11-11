Rohit Sharma reveals why Virat Kohli, BCCI selectors will have headache soon after IND-BAN series

India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma lauded his bowlers for taking up "responsibility" when his need them the most in the third T20I match against Bangladesh in Nagpur on Sunday.

The Men In Blues lost their first game of the three-match series in Delhi but made a comeback the second T20I in Rajkot after which the home side absolutely outclassed the visitors in the third T20I by 30 runs to clinch a 2-1 T20I series win.

On the night, Deepak Chahar registered record figures of 6/7 to bowl out the Bengal Tigers for 144 on their chase of 175. Shivam Dube secured three wickets for himself, while Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket for his troubles.

"It were the bowlers who won us the game. I know how tough it was in the middle considering the dew factor," Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation.

"At one stage it was looking easy for them when they needed 70-odd of 8 overs; things were looking tough for us," he added.

Bangladesh upon winnings the toss sent India in to bat first who got off to a poor start, losing their skipper Rohit Sharma inside the first 2 overs. However, India got to the 174-run mark thanks to some really good hard-hitting from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

On the chase, Mohammad Naim's 81 runs off 48 balls was the only positive out of the Bangladesh batting order as they all folded early for 144 runs.

Rohit Sharma. India's stand-in skipper for the T20I series in place of Virat Kohli did however admitted that his side was under a lot of pressure coming into the series.

"It was a great comeback from us. The boys took the responsibility and raised their hands up. I just reminded them this (pointing towards the jersey) is what we are playing for," he said.

"I can understand when wickets are not falling, it's hard to pick up. I just had to remind what team they're playing for, credit to the bowlers," Rohit explained.

"Also to the batsmen - the way Rahul and Iyer played, that was magnificent. That is what we want from the team - individuals taking the responsibility," Rohit said.

According to the 32-year old also added how the team is still looking "to find the right balance" before the T20 World Cup and added that if the boys keep performing like this then the selectors will have a headache picking the team.

"Until we get close to the World Cup, we got to find the right balance. There are a few guys missing, but they'll come back."

"Keeping everything in mind, we have few games in mind before we get into that flight to Australia. If we keep performing like we did today, it's going to be a big headache for Virat and the selectors," he concluded.

India will lock horns with Bangladesh in a two-match Test series next, starting on Thursday in Indore.