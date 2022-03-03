'I remember his hundred...': Rohit Sharma names Virat Kohli's 'best' Test century

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma lavished huge praise on Virat Kohli ahead of the latter's milestone 100th Test match, while also revealing his personal 'best' inning of Kohli's iconic Test career.

Ahead of India's first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali, Rohit attended the pre-match press conference wherein he was asked many questions, including the most pressing agenda, Virat Kohli's 100th Test match.

Rohit went on to say that Kohli deserves all the credit for making India the top-ranked Test team, and he will try to carry forward the job. He also revealed some of his personal favourite knocks of Kohli, including his 'best' Test century in Rohit's opinion.

Out of the 33-year-old's 27 Test hundreds, Rohit felt Kohli's 'best' knock was his maiden Test century in Johannesburg against South Africa in 2013.

'I never thought i'll play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. Grateful that i've been able to make it to 100' - @imVkohli on his landmark Test.



Full interview coming up on https://t.co/Z3MPyesSeZ. Stay tuned! #VK100 pic.twitter.com/SFehIolPwb — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022

"As a Test team, we stand in a very good position. The whole credit goes to Virat for where we stand in this format. What he has done with the Test team over the years was brilliant to see," said Rohit in the pre-match press conference ahead of his first match as skipper in the purest format.

"I have to just take it from where he has left. I just have to do the right thing with right players," he added.

The Indian skipper also stated the team is wishing to make the occasion a special one for Kohli.



Welcome to the 100-Test club Virat Kohli #TeamIndia greats share their thoughts on @imVkohli's landmark Test, his achievements & the impact he's had on Indian cricket.



Watch the full feature https://t.co/m135xwB2zt pic.twitter.com/gzN71BZnCn — BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2022

"It's been one hell of a ride for him, and we definitely want to make it special for him. We are all prepared for that and let's hope, we have good five days of cricket. The crowd is coming to see Virat play and that's a great thing," he said.

While pointing out why he chose Kohli's maiden Test century as his 'best' knock, Rohit stated that facing a South African team with world-beaters such as the likes of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel among others was no easy feat.

"As a batter, I remember his hundred (in Johannesburg) against South Africa in 2013. The pitch on which we played was a challenging one and we had bowlers like Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Jacques Kallis to face which wasn't easy," recalled the 34-year-old.

"It was a bouncy track and we all were playing Test cricket in South Africa for the first time. He scored a hundred in first innings and 90 odd in the second innings. That hundred for me is his best. Then there is Perth 2018 but 2013 South Africa beats Perth," he added.

With inputs from PTI