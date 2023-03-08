Search icon
Rohit Sharma reveals reason for DRS failure in 3rd Test against Australia

India will be up against Australia in the 4th test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday (March 9) in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma and co. is currently leading the 4 match Test series by 2-1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 11:56 PM IST

In a recent interaction, Rohit Sharma opened up about the DRS failure in the third Test against Australia. Indian captain also said how it's a three-man DRS plan that includes the bowler, the wicketkeeper and the captain himself, as a lot of times bowlers get too excited about the wicket and the team ends up losing the review.

Talking about Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit said, “Especially Jaddu (Jadeja) yaar. Every ball he thinks, it’s out! I understand, they’re quite animated, it’s just the passion of the game, but that’s where my role comes in, to say bhai (brother), relax a little, it’s okay if it’s at least ending up somewhere near the stumps, but this isn’t even hitting the stumps, and some balls were even pitching outside (leg stump). So that was a silly mistake that we made but we hope to correct that in this game and we’ll have a small chat regarding this as well, and hopefully we can get it right in this game.”

He also mentioned how his role is important as he has to take the final decision and make sure bowlers don't waste a review based on their excitement.

Talking about the last game, the Indian skipper said that Indore pitch was extremely tricky as the ball was turning way too much which made it difficult for them to judge the movement of the ball.

“Especially in the last game, it was turning a lot, so we had to look at three aspects – pitch in line, impact in line, and then how much the ball is turning. When we played in Delhi, it was not turning so much, so it was only the impact and probably the line where it pitched, whether it’s outside leg or in line,” Rohit added.

India will be up against Australia in the 4th test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday (March 9) in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma and co. is currently leading the 4 match Test series by 2-1.

