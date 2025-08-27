Rohit Sharma reveals biggest challenge of Test cricket: Was it the reason for his retirement?

Rohit concluded his career with a total of 4301 runs across 67 Test matches, maintaining an average of 40.57 even with a challenging recent performance. Throughout his career, he achieved 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, with his highest score being 212, which he made against South Africa.

On May 7, Rohit Sharma declared his retirement from Test cricket. This indicated that his final Test match in Australia took place in late 2024. After having already stepped away from T20Is last year, ODI cricket remained the sole format he was still participating in. However, a lingering question for many is: what prompted this decision? Some suggest that coach Gautam Gambhir influenced his choice, yet the true reason remains elusive.

What led Rohit Sharma to leave Test cricket?

Now, more than three months after his retirement, Rohit may have inadvertently disclosed the real reason behind his decision to leave the longest format. This revelation occurred during his speech at a CEAT event, where he discussed the challenges and demands of Test cricket, which may have indirectly shed light on why he could no longer continue.

“Test cricket demands longevity. You’ve got to last five days. Mentally, it’s very challenging and draining as well,” he said.

“In Mumbai, even club matches go on for two or three days. We are brought up that way. It trains you from a young age to deal with long-form cricket and to respond to tough situations,” he added.

“When I started out, it was all about enjoying the game. You don’t really understand the value of preparation. But with time — as you meet senior players and coaches — you begin to realise how essential it is. It’s what instills the discipline that cricket, especially Tests, demands,” he elaborated.

“A lot of your time goes into prepping before the game. Because once the match begins, it’s all about reaction — reacting to pressure, to game situations, to making the right calls with bat or ball. You can’t prepare during the match — you do it before, so you’re ready to respond when it matters. “When you’re aiming to perform at the highest level, you need mental clarity and freshness. Concentration becomes key. And that clarity only comes from preparation — that’s where it all starts. Whether it’s sport or life, preparation is key,” he concluded.

Rohit was a late starter in Test cricket. He made his debut in 2013, six years after he had already entered the 50-over and 20-over formats. He kicked off his Test career with a flourish, scoring centuries in his first two matches. However, he soon encountered a significant slump. Rohit's turnaround came in 2019 when he was given the opening position. From that point on, he began to score runs at an entirely different level.

In 67 Test matches, Rohit has batted 116 times and has remained not out on 10 occasions. He has accumulated 4301 runs at an average of 40.58, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. His highest score stands at 212. Now at 38, he is nearing the end of his international career, having represented India for 18 years. He has already retired from two of the three formats. It is yet to be determined when he will step away from ODIs and, consequently, from international cricket.

Also read| Amid Indo-Pak tensions, old video of Wasim Akram dancing with Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth goes viral; fans express displeasure